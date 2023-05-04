‘Frozen’ meets ‘Encanto’ for Disney on Ice; Little Rock Farmer’s Market reopens





FUN

Bruno on skates?

Disney On Ice doesn't skate about Bruno as it presents Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen" and "Encanto" in a single ice show, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and others joining movie characters Anna, Elsa, narrator Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, Mirabel and the Madrigal family. Tickets are $22-$87 (subject to change, plus service charges, with an eight-ticket limit per household and costumes not permitted for patrons 14 and older). Visit the arena box office or Ticketmaster.com. Disney On Ice presents "Frozen" and "Encanto" on skates, Thursday-Sunday at North Little Rocks Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Farmers Market

Farmers, artists, craftspeople and and vendors purveying locally prepared foods from around the state will return Saturday to Little Rock's River Market as the Little Rock Farmers Market starts its 48th season, in the pavilions behind the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. The market, sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, will run 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 2. The Market Hall will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Many produce vendors accept SNAP benefits (look for signs at their booths) and the market also is a participant in the Double Up Food Bucks program, through which patrons can have up to $20 worth of SNAP tokens matched for free.

Parking is free on the street, in the lot behind the market and in the parking deck at Second Street and River Market Avenue. Special VIP parking is available for senior and disabled individuals.

Visit Littlerock.com/river-market/farmers-market or Facebook.com/LRFarmersMarket, or email farmersmarket@littlerock.com.

DANCE

New works, space

Ballet Arkansas will present "New Works," the first product of a partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the museum's Glass Box space. It includes five world premieres created by company members Matthew Larson-Arziari, David Cummings, Meredith Loy, Kerridwyn Schanck and Deanna Stanton, inspired by pieces from the museum's permanent collection and set to music by Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla, Dmitri Shostakovich, Antonin Dvorák and Geotic.

Catherine Walworth, the museum's Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr. curator of drawings, will introduce attendees to the inspirational art and provide background information about the artists. The choreographers will also take part in a question-and-answer session about their creative process.

Ballet Arkansas company members Matthew Larson-Arziari and Leah Norwine perform for "New Works," today and Saturday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ballet Arkansas and Melissa Dooley Photography)

Tickets are $40. Call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 1, or visit balletarkansas.org/tickets.

'Spring Into Dance'

The North Little Rock High School Dance Troupe, dance students and area preschool and elementary dancers will perform for the high school's "Spring Into Dance," 6:30 p.m. today in the school's Performing Arts Center, 201 W. 22nd St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $8, $6 for students and senior citizens. Visit our.show/nlrhs/springintodance.

FESTIVALS

Territorial Fair

Hands-on activities, living history performances and live demonstrations illustrating what life was like during Arkansas' early days, with music, pictures in the 1830s pleasure wagon and dancing around the maypole with members of the Arkansas Country Dance Society will be part of the 50th Territorial Fair, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The theme, "Herbs and Artists," highlights the 50th year of the herb garden on the grounds; the museum will offer herb-centric activities including making soap, herbed butter and seasoning satchels. The Herb Society of America, Arkansas Unit, will serve herbed drinks and treats while answering visitor questions. Calm+Confidence Beekeeping and Loblolly Creamery's ice cream truck will be on site. Musicians will include Sugar on the Floor, fiddler Ricky Russell, Lark in the Morning and Artists United. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9501.

Toad Suck Daze

Nashville, Tenn.-based comedian Dusty Slay headlines the Friday night entertainment lineup for the 42nd annual Toad Suck Daze, Friday-Sunday, centering on Front and Oak streets in downtown Conway. Comedians Justin Smith and Will O'Donnell will precede Slay to the stage; the show starts at 9 p.m. Country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters is Saturday's headliner, taking the stage at 9 p.m. Approximately three dozen concession booths will provide comestibles; for the youngsters, there will costumed characters, magicians, balloon artists, face painting, clowns, a sandbox, a play area and a petting zoo. And, of course, there will be toad races. The festival also plans to donate $100,000 to Conway-area community organizations. A full schedule and more information is available at ToadSuck.org and Facebook.com/ToadSuckDaze.

May on Main

Live music, a poker run, games, kid's activities, a beer garden and food from downtown restaurants (including $25 shrimp and crawfish plates from Goodwin's Etc.) characterize Main Street El Dorado's third annual May on Main, 11 a.m. Saturday on the Square in Downtown El Dorado. The festival is in collaboration with the Mayhaw Festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Newton House, 510 N. Jackson St. Admission is free; some activities require a small fee. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

MUSIC

Chorus for Coterie

The 24-member Conway Women's Chorus performs for the Little Rock Musical Coterie's monthly meeting, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. The program includes selections from the chorus' spring concert, "Songs for All Seasons," among them "Welcome, Spring" by Andy Beck; arrangements of "It Might As Well Be Spring," "Blue Skies" and "When October Goes"/"Autumn Leaves" and "Winter Wonderland"; "Velvet Shoes" by Elinor Wylie; and "Go with a Song in Your Heart" by Jay Althouse. Eloise Hynes Stowe conducts. A reception will follow. Admission is free. Call (501) 327-1118.

ART

Small Works

The Arkansas Arts Council's 36th annual "Small Works on Paper," a traveling exhibition of two-dimensional artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches by members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, goes on display today-May 27 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Spa City gallery

Works by Robyn Horn, Sammy Peters and Elizabeth Weber and sculpture by Horn, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling and Michael Warrick are part of the May exhibit, opening with a monthly Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The exhibit will be up through May 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

'Angry Women'

"Les Femmes Fâchées: Angry Women," an invitational exhibition featuring "diverse artworks that express the challenges that women face today, female fortitude, the reality of women's anger being a direct result of oppression and the importance of solidarity," according to a news release, opens today with a 5-8 p.m. reception at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. The exhibition, a collaboration between Fenix Arts and Mount Sequoyah Creative Spaces, remains on display through May 27. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday- Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 530-6023 or visit fenixarts.org.

















"Evidence of Time" by Robyn Horn, "Engagement: modal; assumption" by Sammy Peters, "Mandy" by Michael Warrick and "I Have Hymns You Havent Heard" by Elizabeth Weber are on display through May at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Evidence of Time" by Robyn Horn, "Engagement: modal; assumption" by Sammy Peters, "Mandy" by Michael Warrick and "I Have Hymns You Havent Heard" by Elizabeth Weber are on display through May at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Evidence of Time" by Robyn Horn, "Engagement: modal; assumption" by Sammy Peters, "Mandy" by Michael Warrick and "I Have Hymns You Havent Heard" by Elizabeth Weber are on display through May at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Evidence of Time" by Robyn Horn, "Engagement: modal; assumption" by Sammy Peters, "Mandy" by Michael Warrick and "I Have Hymns You Havent Heard" by Elizabeth Weber are on display through May at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







A charcoal on paper work by Roz Waiwaiole; "Girl Power," a photo by Jenn Terrell; and "Stories," an accordion book by Helen Kwiatkowski, are part of the "Les Femmes Fâchées: Angry Women" exhibition, on display through May 27 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



A charcoal on paper work by Roz Waiwaiole; "Girl Power," a photo by Jenn Terrell; and "Stories," an accordion book by Helen Kwiatkowski, are part of the "Les Femmes Fâchées: Angry Women" exhibition, on display through May 27 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



A charcoal on paper work by Roz Waiwaiole; "Girl Power," a photo by Jenn Terrell; and "Stories," an accordion book by Helen Kwiatkowski, are part of the "Les Femmes Fâchées: Angry Women" exhibition, on display through May 27 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







Conway's Toad Suck Daze runs Friday-Sunday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





