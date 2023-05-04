FYI Calendar: Pottery Festival this weekend at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville

Today

Chapter Chicks -- Women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Thursday -- "May The Fourth," 5:30-9 p.m. with Papa Rap, C4 Clarinet Quartet and more, downtown Fayetteville. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Film Screening -- "Far From Finished" with Arkansas Cinema Society, Micheux Film Lab, and Big Piph, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Shrek Jr.: The Musical" -- Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. May 4-5, 2 & 7 p.m. May 6, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Arkansas Pottery Festival -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7, Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "Diego Rivera's America" with artist Jose Hernandez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pet-A-Palooza -- Music, petting zoo and more, 3-9 p.m. as part of First Friday, downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Art by the Glass -- Watercolor Collage with Haley Inyart, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers -- Chef's Dinner with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 6 p.m. May 5-6, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $110. themomentary.org.

"Radiant" -- Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $15-$25. nwaballettheatre.org.

"The Shadow Box" -- A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 8 p.m. May 5-6, 2 p.m. May 7, again May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Saturday

AMMPLIFY -- A festival of music, art and more, all day, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25. ammplifynwa.org.

Coffee & Conversation -- In Spanish, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- Free comic book day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bentonville GeekCon -- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Grand Opening Celebration -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., UA Studio and Design Center in the Windgate Art and Design District, 696 Praxis Lane in Fayetteville. Free. 575-5202.

Creating Comics -- With Cole Closser, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Plants as Cultural Icons, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen Pop-Up -- 11 a.m. until sold out, The Momentary in Bentonville. No ticket required. themomentary.org.

Art Lab -- Interactive Painted Labyrinth Reliefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. usingart.org.

Labyrinth Wall Plaque Class -- 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

Pop-Up Shakespeare -- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts, all over downtown Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Washington Elementary Tour of Homes -- Noon-5 p.m., including 3 W. Mt. Nord St., 5 W. Mt. Nord St. 520 N. Washington Ave., 478 N. Tanglewood Ave., 120 N. Skyline Drive, 150 N. Skyline Drive, 404 W. Streamside Bent No. 104. $30. fayettevilletourofhomes.com.

World Labyrinth Day -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Birder Weekend -- With live birds of prey, 1 p.m., Devil's Den State Park near West Fork. Free. 761-3325.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artrageous Parade -- 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Music in the Park -- With Hogtown Hot Club, 4-6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Gallery Stroll -- 5-8 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

In Concert -- Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com