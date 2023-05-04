Get to know: DB target Kenyan Kelley

Four-star defensive back Kenyan Kelley named Arkansas in his top five in April, and an official visit to Fayetteville is likely.

Kelley, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Denison, Texas, listed Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Texas-San Antonio and Kansas as his top schools.

He also reports offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee and other programs. Kelley visited the Razorbacks on March 11.

“When I took a visit...they immediately made me feel welcome there, and the coaches connected with me on another level. I had a good talk with a couple of the coaches and they were a joy to be around,” Kelley said after his visit.

Kelley is rated a 3-star prospect by ESPN, On3.com and Rivals, and is a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 27 safety nationally.

Nickname: Kimbo

Favorite thing about playing DB: Downhill tackling

Funniest football moment: I pancaked a dude just because

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Sandlot

My mom is always on me to: Wash the dishes

Must-watch TV: A good anime

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: People talking to much and being woken up

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jalen Hurts

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Crawfish

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Cosmic Brownie

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Chocolate milkshake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: No one

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Los Angeles

I’m terrified of: Heights

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: A football field

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I love a good scare.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are extra.

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: I lose a big football game

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t grow up too fast

Role model and why: Jadarian Price, my older cousin. I grew up with him.

Three words to describe me: Funny, energetic, random

People would be surprised that I: Am scared of heights