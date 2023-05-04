Get to know: DB target Kenyan Kelley

Four-star defensive back Kenyan Kelley named Arkansas in his top five in April, and an official visit to Fayetteville is likely.
Kelley, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Denison, Texas, listed Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Texas-San Antonio and Kansas as his top schools.
He also reports offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee and other programs. Kelley visited the Razorbacks on March 11.
“When I took a visit...they immediately made me feel welcome there, and the coaches connected with me on another level. I had a good talk with a couple of the coaches and they were a joy to be around,” Kelley said after his visit.
Kelley is rated a 3-star prospect by ESPN, On3.com and Rivals, and is a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 27 safety nationally.
Nickname: Kimbo
Favorite thing about playing DB: Downhill tackling
Funniest football moment: I pancaked a dude just because
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Sandlot
My mom is always on me to: Wash the dishes
Must-watch TV: A good anime
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
My two pet peeves are: People talking to much and being woken up
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jalen Hurts
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Crawfish
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Cosmic Brownie
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Chocolate milkshake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: No one
If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Los Angeles
I’m terrified of: Heights
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: A football field
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I love a good scare.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are extra.
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: I lose a big football game
Best advice I’ve received: Don’t grow up too fast
Role model and why: Jadarian Price, my older cousin. I grew up with him.
Three words to describe me: Funny, energetic, random
People would be surprised that I: Am scared of heights