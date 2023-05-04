Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: DB target Kenyan Kelly

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:10 a.m.
Four-star DB Kenyan Kelley.

Four-star defensive back Kenyan Kelly named Arkansas in his top five in April, and an official visit to Fayetteville looks promising.

Kelly, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Denison, Texas, listed Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Texas-San Antonio and Kansas as his top schools. 

He also reports offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee and other programs. Kelly visited the Razorbacks on March 11. 

“When I took a visit...they immediately made me feel welcome there, and the coaches connected with me on another level. I had a good talk with a couple of the coaches and they were a joy to be around,” Kelly said after his visit. 

He said an official visit to Arkansas was likely. 

Kelly is rated a 3-star prospect by ESPN, On3.com and Rivals, and is a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 27 safety nationally.

Nickname: Kimbo

Favorite thing about playing DB: Downhill tackling 

Funniest football moment: I pancaked a dude just because 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Sandlot

My mom is always on me to: Wash the dishes 

Must-watch TV: A good anime 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility 

My two pet peeves are: People talking to much and being woken up 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jalen Hurts 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Crawfish 

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Cosmic Brownie 

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Chocolate milkshake 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: No one 

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Los Angeles  

I’m terrified of: Heights 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: A football field

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I love a good scare.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are extra.

Do you think aliens exist: No 

I get emotional when: I lose a big football game 

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t grow up too fast 

Role model and why: Jadarian Price, my older cousin. I grew up with him.

Three words to describe me: Funny, energetic, random 

People would be surprised that I: Am scared of heights

