Goodwill store to take twister donations

A Goodwill Industries of Arkansas store in west Little Rock will serve as a tornado relief center and donation drop-off location.

The site is at 109 Markham Park Drive, just east of North Bowman Road.

The new drop-off location comes at a time when two other sites -- The Family Assistance Center at City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road, and the Fire Department Training Center, 7000 Murray Drive -- are no longer accepting donations, according to a news release from Goodwill Industries.

Additionally, the Goodwill Career Services program said it will have career navigators on site for individuals needing job-placement assistance. Career Centers are staffed 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday in all of Goodwill's central Arkansas stores. Specific locations are available at GoodwillAR.org/career-services.

At the West Markham Park Drive store, Goodwill said it has set up a voucher redemption center.

Donations that Goodwill receives and designates for tornado relief -- clothing, shoes, toys, medical equipment and household items such as housewares, electronics and home furnishings -- will be located at this store.

People who have received vouchers from one of Goodwill's tornado relief partners, including the American Red Cross Arkansas, will have access to use these vouchers in a specially designated area of the store, although Goodwill also said that the vouchers may also be used in any other part of the store or any other Goodwill retail store in Arkansas.

More information on how to receive a voucher is available from the Red Cross at (571) 565-4478. Other information is available at Visit GoodwillAR.org/relief.