DEAR HELOISE: I seldom answer my phone and let the answering machine take messages. I've noticed several times this week that the person leaving a message mumbles the last digits when giving a return phone number. These calls concern returning equipment, and you have to get the right person. I just wait until they call again, which delays everything. If you leave a message, please talk slowly and give your return number clearly.

-- Carolyn McDonough,

Canaan, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: If you can stand another hint about not getting hairspray all over the place in your bathroom, here's what I do. I have really thin hair that I like to keep extra short, like many women of a certain age. So, I just spray a little on one hand, rub my hands together and then rub my hands over my hair. If I want extra for my "sideburns" or bangs, I spritz some spray on my forefinger and thumb and tug my hair into place. The only thing I need to wash is my hands!

Your column is usually the first thing I read in the San Antonio Express-News. I'm a big fan of baking soda and vinegar!

-- Sharon Anderwald,

Bandera, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: In today's Ventura County Star, you suggested ways to use hardbound books that folks have read and want to get rid of.

Most communities have volunteer organizations called "Friends of the Library." We welcome all used books, inventory them and prepare them for our book sales. The money raised is used to purchase new books for our libraries. They can call their local libraries to find out where to take them.

-- Thelma,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: When I lost my husband to cancer, I decided it was time to get organized. I got a two-drawer filing cabinet and folders, and then labeled the folders. Inside, I keep my will; all of my important paperwork such as birth certificates, car titles and property information; and a personal letter to each of my children. I've explained to my kids that I don't want them to have to hunt down documents after I'm gone. My living will is taped to the side of the refrigerator.

After my husband died, there was so much confusion and bickering that I figure this is one way of avoiding all of that and can keep everyone calm.

-- Georgia M.,

Auburn, Maine

