Hospital hiring graduates of medical training program; Washington Regional receives high marks for care

FAYETTEVILLE -- Upskill NWA has placed six graduates in jobs at Washington Regional Medical Center, Larry Shackelford, CEO of the medical center, told Washington County's justices of the peace Monday.

The report is required as part of a lease agreement the hospital has with the county.

The program is helping fill the demand for nurses on the local level, Shackelford said. He made his annual report on the hospital's operations at the Quorum Court's County Services Committee.

He was asked by Justice of the Peace Sean Simons about the local demand for traveling nurses. Shackelford told the justices of the peace the hospital currently has about 20 contract nurses.

In response to another question about hiring graduates from the Upskill NWA program, Shackelford said the program was already producing people trained to fill positions in medical professions a year after it started.

"We have six who were in the first class," Shackelford said, adding the six were in nursing positions at the hospital.

Washington County approved spending about $2.9 million in 2021 for the Upskill NWA program meant to increase the number of people receiving job training in health care. The Upskill program, spearheaded by the Excellerate Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation, aims to help provide training needed by regional businesses. The program's initial focus is on health care, where there are more than 1,000 job openings in Northwest Arkansas annually, according to information presented by the group when the request for funding was made.

The money was meant for infrastructure needs, expanding training facilities in health care education at Northwest Technical Institute and Northwest Arkansas Community College, and providing support for ongoing programming efforts for the first five years of the project.

The group also asked Benton County, Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville for financial support for the program. Each of those local governments was asked to earmark 4% of the money it received through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Upskill NWA connects participants to career opportunities in the health care field and takes care of tuition, books, fees, licensing exam costs and other historical barriers, according to the program's website. A "career navigator" helps participants along the way, the website states.

Residents of Benton, Washington and Madison counties whose household income is at or lower than 80% of the area median income are eligible to participate.

In a report made to Washington County in April, Upskill NWA reported 100 people committed to the program, but nine never started. Of the 91 who started, 11 dropped out and 80 remained active. The program reported 17 of 18 graduates were hired within 90 days.

While reviewing Washington Regional's accomplishments in 2022, Shackelford said the hospital was named the No. 1 hospital in Arkansas by U.S. News & World Report for a second consecutive year. He said the ranking isn't "a reader's choice award." He said the center earned a "high performing designation" in nine procedures and conditions evaluated by the publication, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery. A designation of high performing indicates a hospital performed better than the national average, Shackelford said in his report.