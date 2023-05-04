Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a candidate for prime minister of Thailand, is eager to get back on the campaign trail two days after giving birth, saying, "I believe good things come along with children; I believe that children are my secret power to work, and to lead everyday life."

Gulsen, a Turkish pop singer, was given a year in prison that was reduced to a 10-month suspended sentence because of her "respectful stance" during a trial for "inciting hatred and enmity" by quipping during a concert that the "perversion" of one of her musicians came from attending a religious school.

John Dunlap, a Canadian lawyer who found his vocation caring for HIV-AIDS patients in Harlem, was elected grand master of the Knights of Malta, the first non-European and first nonaristocratic head of the ancient lay Catholic order that provides humanitarian aid around the world.

Ben Vinson III, provost at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and a historian specializing in the African diaspora, called it "the honor of a lifetime" as he was named president of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

William Giordani of Nashua, N.H., was arrested on charges of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin.

Ragan Whitlock, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said he was "appalled that the Fish and Wildlife Service hasn't responded to our urgent request" as several conservation groups filed notice of their intent to sue federal officials over record death rates for the West Indian manatee.

Amarjeet Bhachu, a federal prosecutor, called the defendants "grand masters of corruption" as Chicago jurors convicted four people of bribery conspiracy after a trial that provided an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois.

Donald Bertram saw his burglary conviction and eight- to 12-year prison sentence overturned by the Ohio Supreme Court because he didn't use "force, stealth, or deception" when he stole a $500 leaf blower from a garage, though he could face a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.

Kristin Cooper, North Carolina's first lady, questioned the "vibrancy" of a Raleigh police district after a man tried to kick in the door of her home, saying it seems local bar patrons "have just gone feral" since the pandemic.