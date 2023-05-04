Sections
Investigation underway after Sebastian County inmate dies Monday, Sheriff’s Office states

by RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:21 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Sebastian County jail.

Maria Landrum, 41, of Fort Smith died at the jail Monday, according to a news release Wednesday from the Sebastian County sheriff's office. Landrum had been in the jail since Sunday after the Fort Smith Police Department arrested her on a charge of third degree assault of a family member.

Deputies stayed with Landrum in her cell after she said she was not feeling well and wished to lie down, the news release states. They reported they contacted jail medical personnel, who arrived quickly to assess Landrum. Emergency medical workers then took Landrum to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Landrum's cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, though authorities don't suspect foul play, according to the release.

Print Headline: Inmate death reported at Sebastian County jail

