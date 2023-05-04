Jenny Craig to close offices

Jenny Craig, a Carlsbad, Calif.-based weight loss institution for four decades, will soon be closing its doors, a move that comes amid reported financial troubles and efforts to sell the company.

In a federally mandated WARN Act notice sent out by the company last week, Jenny Craig stated that it planned to close its Carlsbad headquarters by June 24 and as a result would be terminating its 146 employees who work in that location. The letter, however, notes that the closure could come as early as Friday.

"While the Company is making best efforts to secure the additional financing required to continue operations, it may need to close the Carlsbad Facility as early as May 5, 2023, in which case the Separation Date would be the date of the closure," wrote Jenny Craig.

The headquarters closure is expected to affect the company's storefront locations across the country. Jenny Craig describes itself as "one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies," with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the U.S., and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide.

Employees, as first reported by NBC, learned of the impending closure earlier this week in an email sent to them stating that the company would be closing "due to its inability to secure additional financing."

Sidney and Jenny Craig founded the weight loss company in Melbourne, Australia, in 1983 and moved it to Carlsbad two years later.