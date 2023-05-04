Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 Predictions

The first game of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series came down to the wire, but Los Angeles held on for a 117-112 win despite Golden States late push.

Now, the defending champions are on the verge of falling down 0–2 for the second round in a row, a dangerous position to be in. The Warriors are listed as heavier favorites for Game 2 (-6) than they were in Game 1 (-4) with the stakes even higher.

Lakers stars LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both listed as probable for the contest, which tips off at 9.m. ET on ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Best Bets

Warriors Bounce Back at Home: Bet Golden State -6

The Warriors lost their last two at home: Game 6 against the Kings and Game 1 to the Lakers. Golden State only lost three in a row at the Chase Center once all season when Steph Curry was sidelined in early January. The 0–2 deficit the defending champs faced, and overcame, in the first round against Sacramento was also the first time the franchise has been in that situation since 2007 and both of those games were played on the road. It seems highly unlikely the Dubs go down 0–2 once again with both games played at home. Even though theyre just 1–3 against the spread at home so far in the postseason, the Warriors covered at a high clip in the regular season (63.6%) in front of their fans and are due for a bounceback performance.

Does the Anthony Davis Block Party Continue?

Davis has already swatted more than his fair share of shots in the playoffs. He accounts for 4.3 of the Lakers playoff-best 9.3 blocks per game and he added to that tally with four denials in Tuesdays win over the Warriors. Davis over/under for blocks is set at 3.5 with plus odds on the over. Hes recorded four or more in five out of seven postseason games and hes already asserted himself as a dominant defensive force in this series.

Kevon Looney is on a Rebounding Tear: Bet Looney to Record a Double Double

Looney corralled a career-best 23 rebounds in the series opener against the Lakers. That was his fourth game in these playoffs with 20 or more boards and his second consecutive double-double as he added 10 points. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Golden States big man will haul in at least 10 boards — his over/under is set at 13.5. If Looney stays active in the scoring department and cracks double-digit points once again (his total is set at 7.5 and his playoff average is 7.3), he can deliver on his enticing double-double prop bet at +220 odds.

