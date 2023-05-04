On informed debate

Every day politicians use the word "woke" without defining it. So what does it mean?

A simple example may be helpful in defining "woke." One teacher tells her classroom that "the only thing you need to know about George Washington is that he was the first president of the United States." Another teacher tells her students that "the only thing you need to know about George Washington is that he owned slaves." Everyone can agree that both statements, taken literally, are wrong but that only the second statement qualifies as "woke."

The difference between liberals and modern-day conservatives is that the latter would make it illegal for the teacher to utter the "woke" statement in class because it suggests white students should feel guilty of racism. Many liberals, on the other hand, would say that the true solution to the education problem is raising teacher pay.

The problem with the conservative answer is that it is authoritarian and also probably unconstitutional because its definition of the proscribed conduct is excessively vague. The problem with the liberal answer is that a higher salary won't make a teacher any smarter. What this country needs right now is an informed debate over how to improve our educational system, rather than name-calling and criminalizing statements made by the other side.

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Have trust in court

The latest letter on unethical, possible illegal acts by Justice Clarence Thomas has forced me to write this letter.

My confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has not been severely compromised by alleged acts by Justice Thomas. I do think Justice Thomas is a fair judge. I do not think he has a vendetta against Democrats and Democrat causes.

Where did the news reports get the information about his tax return? This may mean that news reports cannot be trusted.

"Based on news reports, I believe that Justice Thomas could have been acting unethically and breaching the canon guidelines."--Ashley Blake Rogers, Fayetteville.

I think a good majority of the American people are losing confidence in the news reports!

GARY McCLURE

Pine Bluff

Ledge is such a drag

What a shame Dame Edna never graced Arkansaw. It would have been a treat to watch the Legislature having palpitations and hot sweats seeing the Dame making people laugh and enjoying themselves.

DEREK PLUMRIDGE

Bryant