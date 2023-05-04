Polce beat Man arrested on drug, gun charges Narcotics raid leads to felony charges

Man arrested on drug, gun charges

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun while on probation.

Arkansas Community Corrections officers made a home visit around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to Leonard Okera, 28, at 323 Pine St., during which they located suspected marijuana and a Kel-Tec .380-caliber pistol, according to an arrest report.

Okera faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons and a misdemeanor drug possession charge. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening, an online inmate roster showed, and no bail was listed.

Narcotics raid leads to felony charges

A North Little Rock man faces a dozen felony charges after a raid by narcotics officers on Wednesday morning found him in possession of drugs and guns, two of which were stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers with North Little Rock police's narcotics unit served a search warrant around 6 a.m. Wednesday at 5307 Jelce Road that led to the arrest of Clayton Yielding, 43, the report says.

Yielding, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, had three handguns -- two of which had been reported stolen -- about a pound and a half of marijuana and lesser amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, hydrocodone and clonzapam along with packaging materials, a scale and about $4,200 in cash, the report says.

He faces two counts of theft by receiving of a firearm and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises along with six counts of drug possession. All are felony counts.

Yielding was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night, an online inmate roster showed, and no bail was listed.