Man gets 8-year sentence in drug case

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday on a drug charge stemming from a police sting operation in 2019.

Redmon Deshawn Logan, 35, was set for an arraignment in Garland County Circuit Court, but opted to plead guilty to delivery of methamphetamine, punishable by up to life in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 13, 2019, a confidential informant contacted Hot Springs detectives about a man he knew as "Shaun" who was selling meth in the Garland County area.

The informant made arrangements to meet "Shaun" and purchase one ounce of meth for $500.

The informant met with "Shaun," who was seen weighing a plastic bag with meth and giving it to the informant in exchange for $500. Police identified "Shaun" as Logan from previous dealings with him. A warrant for Logan's arrest was issued on Aug. 28, 2020.