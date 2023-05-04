Melissa Etheridge concert at Eureka Springs tops list of musical highlights around Arkansas





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

First Thursday

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m.: Mojo Duo (Rob and Tyndal)

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam with Gil Franklin, honoring Ron Hughes, leader of the Greasy Greens

8 p.m.: Brody Price, Isaac Alexander ($10)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Valhalla

226 W. South St.

(501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Matthew Burns

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186

Kidd G ($20-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Best Damn Blues Jam

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

Rolando's Restaurante'

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544

7-10 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

811 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

11 a.m.: Bad Habit

9-11 p.m.: Bad Habit

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: On Call Band

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4:30 a.m.: DJ Edward

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Banda Clave Nueva, DJ Bryan

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, PETT ($10)

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Any Given Room, Frailstate, Cardinal Rule Cicadia, Veaux

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Center for Humanities and Arts

3000 W. Scenic Drive

(501) 812-2831

6 p.m.: Rodney Block ($25-$35)

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Magnolia Brown

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

9 p.m.: Where's Tina

BENTON

Blue Heaven

15228 Interstate 30 N

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Michael and Payton Shipp

CAMDEN

First Friday

Washington Street

(870) 807-1468

6-9 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: JT Lee

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sycamore

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11 p.m.: The Gravel Yard ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Ashley Morris

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jet420

EL DORADO

Mad House Restaurant and Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Szlachetka

EUREKA SPRINGS

City Auditorium

36 N. Main St.

(918) 641-4495

7 p.m.: Melissa Etheridge ($89.50)

Rowdy Beaver Tavern

417 W. Van Buren

(479) 253-8544

7 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Mountain Gypsies

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m. Leah & The Mojo Dr's ($8)

9 p.m.: Wreckno, with Susie Q, Xolo ($20-$25)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Treaty Oak Revival ($17-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

7-11 p.m.: Hillestad

Copper Penny Pub

9- p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South

Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Josh Turner (sold out)

Splash Wine Bar

8-11 p.m.: Chris Johns

Trejo's on the Lake

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640

5 p.m.: Mariachi band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176

6 p.m.: Encore ($3)

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo, with Brian Ramsay

PINE BLUFF

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

701 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: The Josh Parks Band ($10; $5 for ASC members)

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600

7:30 p.m.: Parker McCollum, JD Clayton, Larry Fleet ($30.50-$175)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Saffron

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: PropHunter

Midtown Billiards

2-4:30 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7-11:45 p.m.: Nu Metal Madness featuring Hed (PE), Tantric, Crazy Town, Adema ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Whoa Dakota Honky Tonk Night, with Emily Fenton, Sean Dixon ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)

WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

BALD KNOB

Grayson Farms Amphitheater

Strawberry Jam

241 Prince Cemetery Road

(501) 626-7403

Noon-midnight: Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Eureka Strings, deFrance, ShotGunBillys, Damn Neighbors, Chucky Waggs & Company of Raggs, Gib Ponder & friends, Stagefright, Travis McCreedy of Bishop Gunn ($30-$70)

BEEBE

VFW Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

Blue Heaven

6-9 p.m.: Michael and Payton Shipp

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)

Skinny J's

7 -10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.: Dirty Lindsey and Alcohol Poison (tribute to Poison)

EL DORADO

Summer on the Square

101 W. Main St.

(870) 862-4747

12:30 p.m.: Erick Meadows, Joel Woollen, Cavin Kemble

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: The Feel Better Bash, with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, and Rachel Ammons, The 1 Oz. Jig ($15)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

7 p.m.: Alex Williams, Parker Ryan and Chris Canterbury

Temple Live

8 p.m.: Tech N9NE ($25-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Jack Bennett

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

Boogie's Bar & Grill

1010 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-5455

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Stewart

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South

Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: The Texas Tenors ($20-$40)

Splash Wine Bar

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: ($5) Liquid Kitty

MENA

The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305; theouachitas.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

PARAGOULD

Collins Theater

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252

7 p.m.: Chad Garrett and friends ($10; $5 for kids)

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8p.m.: John Horton Band ($5)

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Roving Gambler Band

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Korey McKelvy, with Doctor Junior (%10)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

1:30 p.m.: Tim Eriksen

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Joey Barnett

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Jake Xerxes Fussell ($12)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 425-1528

7:30 p.m.: Chico Pinheiro ($30)

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Derek Herndon

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Tomberlin, with Trace Mountains ($16-$18)

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Robert Jon & the Wreck ($12-$72)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: Godsmack, I Prevail, Austin Meade ($35-$299.50)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Mike and the Moonpies, with Drew Cooper ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Jive Talk, with The Chords ($10)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

BENTON

Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Boz Scaggs will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $44-$134, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Shinedown, with Papa Roach and Spiritbox performs at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com







