LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Melissa Etheridge concert at Eureka Springs tops list of musical highlights around Arkansas

by JACK HILL SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Melissa Etheridge performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the City Auditorium in Eureka Springs. The Grammy and Oscar winner is currently on her Summer Tour and is sure to revisit her many hits, including “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” “Aint It Heavy,” “Im the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” See the listings for ticket information. (Special to the Democrat-Gazzett) Melissa Etheridge performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the City Auditorium in Eureka Springs. The Grammy and Oscar winner is currently on her Summer Tour and is sure to revisit her many hits, including “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” “Aint It Heavy,” “Im the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” See the listings for ticket information. (Special to the Democrat-Gazzette)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

  • First Thursday
  • 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.
  • (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
  • 5-8 p.m.: Mojo Duo (Rob and Tyndal)

White Water Tavern

  • 2500 W. Seventh St.
  • (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
  • 4 p.m.: Blues Jam with Gil Franklin, honoring Ron Hughes, leader of the Greasy Greens
  • 8 p.m.: Brody Price, Isaac Alexander ($10)

Willy D's

  • 322 President Clinton Ave.
  • (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
  • 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

BENTON

Valhalla

  • 226 W. South St.
  • (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
  • 6-9 p.m.: Matthew Burns

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

FORT SMITH

Temple Live

  • 200 N. 11th St.
  • (479) 222-6186
  • Kidd G ($20-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

Bourbon in the Bay

  • 5321 Central Ave.
  • (501) 520-5522
  • 6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

  • 1010 Central Ave
  • (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
  • 7 p.m.: Best Damn Blues Jam

Copper Penny Pub

  • 711 Central Ave.
  • (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
  • 7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

Rolando's Restaurante'

  • 210 Central Ave.
  • (501) 318-6054
  • 5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Splash Wine Bar

  • 325 Ouachita Ave.
  • (501) 701-4544
  • 7-10 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

  • 811 E. Sixth St.
  • (501) 353-0884
  • 11 a.m.: Bad Habit
  • 9-11 p.m.: Bad Habit

Cannibal and Craft

JJ's Grill

  • 12111 W. Markham St.
  • (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
  • 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws

Midtown Billiards

  • 1316 Main St.
  • (501) 372-9990
  • 2-4:30 a.m.: DJ Edward

Shooters Bar & Grill

  • 9500 Interstate 30
  • (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
  • 8 p.m.: Banda Clave Nueva, DJ Bryan

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

  • 107 River Market Ave.
  • (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
  • 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, PETT ($10)

Vino's

  • 923 W. Seventh St.
  • (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
  • 7-11 p.m.: Any Given Room, Frailstate, Cardinal Rule Cicadia, Veaux

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Center for Humanities and Arts

  • 3000 W. Scenic Drive
  • (501) 812-2831
  • 6 p.m.: Rodney Block ($25-$35)

Four Quarter Bar

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

BENTON

Blue Heaven

CAMDEN

First Friday

  • Washington Street
  • (870) 807-1468
  • 6-9 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: JT Lee

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

  • 1010 Main St.
  • (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
  • 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sycamore

Kings Live Music

Skinny J's

  • 2235 Dave Ward Drive
  • (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
  • 7 p.m.: Ashley Morris

TC's Midtown Grill

  • 1611 Oak St., Suite 19
  • (501) 205-0576
  • 9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jet420

EL DORADO

Mad House Restaurant and Bar

  • 101 E. Locust St.
  • (870) 444-3008
  • 8 p.m.: Szlachetka

EUREKA SPRINGS

City Auditorium

  • 36 N. Main St.
  • (918) 641-4495
  • 7 p.m.: Melissa Etheridge ($89.50)

Rowdy Beaver Tavern

  • 417 W. Van Buren
  • (479) 253-8544
  • 7 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Mountain Gypsies

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

  • 519 W. Dickson St.
  • (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
  • 6 p.m. Leah & The Mojo Dr's ($8)
  • 9 p.m.: Wreckno, with Susie Q, Xolo ($20-$25)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

HOT SPRINGS

  • 420 Eats Food Truck Court
  • 420 Malvern Ave.
  • (501) 420-3286
  • 6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

  • 4330 Central Ave., Suite A
  • (501) 525-1616
  • 7-11 p.m.: Hillestad

Copper Penny Pub

9- p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

The Ohio Club

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

  • 2705 Central Ave.
  • (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
  • 4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
  • 9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South

Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Josh Turner (sold out)

Splash Wine Bar

8-11 p.m.: Chris Johns

Trejo's on the Lake

  • 4904 Central Ave.
  • (501) 463-4640
  • 5 p.m.: Mariachi band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

  • 220 Minorca Road
  • (501) 777-8176
  • 6 p.m.: Encore ($3)

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

PINE BLUFF

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

  • 701 S. Main St.
  • (870) 536-3375
  • 5-7 p.m.: The Josh Parks Band ($10; $5 for ASC members)

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

  • 5079 W. Northgate Road
  • (479) 443-5600
  • 7:30 p.m.: Parker McCollum, JD Clayton, Larry Fleet ($30.50-$175)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: PropHunter

Midtown Billiards

2-4:30 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

Rev Room

  • 300 President Clinton Ave.
  • (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
  • 7-11:45 p.m.: Nu Metal Madness featuring Hed (PE), Tantric, Crazy Town, Adema ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Whoa Dakota Honky Tonk Night, with Emily Fenton, Sean Dixon ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)

WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

BALD KNOB

Grayson Farms Amphitheater

  • Strawberry Jam
  • 241 Prince Cemetery Road
  • (501) 626-7403
  • Noon-midnight: Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Eureka Strings, deFrance, ShotGunBillys, Damn Neighbors, Chucky Waggs & Company of Raggs, Gib Ponder & friends, Stagefright, Travis McCreedy of Bishop Gunn ($30-$70)

BEEBE

VFW Post 7769

  • 1405 E. Center St.
  • (501) 882-7769
  • 8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

Blue Heaven

6-9 p.m.: Michael and Payton Shipp

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

  • 8 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws
  • Kings Live Music
  • 8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)

Skinny J's

7 -10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.: Dirty Lindsey and Alcohol Poison (tribute to Poison)

EL DORADO

Summer on the Square

  • 101 W. Main St.
  • (870) 862-4747
  • 12:30 p.m.: Erick Meadows, Joel Woollen, Cavin Kemble

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: The Feel Better Bash, with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, and Rachel Ammons, The 1 Oz. Jig ($15)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

  • 7 p.m.: Alex Williams, Parker Ryan and Chris Canterbury
  • Temple Live
  • 8 p.m.: Tech N9NE ($25-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Jack Bennett

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

  • 239 Central Ave.
  • (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
  • 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

Boogie's Bar & Grill

  • 1010 E. Grand Ave.
  • (501) 624-5455
  • 9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Stewart

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

  • 4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
  • 9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South

Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: The Texas Tenors ($20-$40)

Splash Wine Bar

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: ($5) Liquid Kitty

MENA

The Ouachitas

PARAGOULD

Collins Theater

  • 120 W. Emerson St.
  • (870) 236-6252
  • 7 p.m.: Chad Garrett and friends ($10; $5 for kids)

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

  • 128 S. Main St.
  • (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
  • 8p.m.: John Horton Band ($5)

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Korey McKelvy, with Doctor Junior (%10)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

  • 1105 Albert Pike Road
  • (501) 881-4049
  • 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

1:30 p.m.: Tim Eriksen

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Joey Barnett

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Jake Xerxes Fussell ($12)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

  • 301 Main St., #102
  • (501) 425-1528
  • 7:30 p.m.: Chico Pinheiro ($30)

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Derek Herndon

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Tomberlin, with Trace Mountains ($16-$18)

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

  • 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
  • Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
  • 8-11:45 p.m.: Robert Jon & the Wreck ($12-$72)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: Godsmack, I Prevail, Austin Meade ($35-$299.50)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Rev Room

  • 8-11:45 p.m.: Mike and the Moonpies, with Drew Cooper ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
  • Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
  • 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Jive Talk, with The Chords ($10)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

BENTON

Chepe's Mexican Grill

  • 17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road
  • (501) 794-6656
  • 5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Boz Scaggs will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $44-$134, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Shinedown, with Papa Roach and Spiritbox performs at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



Print Headline: Melissa Etheridge in concert at Eureka Springs

