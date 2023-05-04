Melissa Etheridge concert at Eureka Springs tops list of musical highlights around Arkansas

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
- First Thursday
- 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.
- (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
- 5-8 p.m.: Mojo Duo (Rob and Tyndal)
White Water Tavern
- 2500 W. Seventh St.
- (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
- 4 p.m.: Blues Jam with Gil Franklin, honoring Ron Hughes, leader of the Greasy Greens
- 8 p.m.: Brody Price, Isaac Alexander ($10)
Willy D's
- 322 President Clinton Ave.
- (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
- 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
- 26611 Arkansas 365
- (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
- 7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
Valhalla
- 226 W. South St.
- (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
- 6-9 p.m.: Matthew Burns
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
- 125 Madison Ave. SE
- (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
- 7 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
- 216 W. Van Buren
- (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
- 5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
Temple Live
- 200 N. 11th St.
- (479) 222-6186
- Kidd G ($20-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
Bourbon in the Bay
- 5321 Central Ave.
- (501) 520-5522
- 6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
- 1010 Central Ave
- (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
- 7 p.m.: Best Damn Blues Jam
Copper Penny Pub
- 711 Central Ave.
- (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
- 7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis
Rolando's Restaurante'
- 210 Central Ave.
- (501) 318-6054
- 5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Splash Wine Bar
- 325 Ouachita Ave.
- (501) 701-4544
- 7-10 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Camp Taco
- 811 E. Sixth St.
- (501) 353-0884
- 11 a.m.: Bad Habit
- 9-11 p.m.: Bad Habit
Cannibal and Craft
- 307 President Clinton Ave.
- (501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com
- 8 p.m.: On Call Band
JJ's Grill
- 12111 W. Markham St.
- (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
- 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws
Midtown Billiards
- 1316 Main St.
- (501) 372-9990
- 2-4:30 a.m.: DJ Edward
Shooters Bar & Grill
- 9500 Interstate 30
- (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
- 8 p.m.: Banda Clave Nueva, DJ Bryan
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
- 107 River Market Ave.
- (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
- 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Unwed Sailor, PETT ($10)
Vino's
- 923 W. Seventh St.
- (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
- 7-11 p.m.: Any Given Room, Frailstate, Cardinal Rule Cicadia, Veaux
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
- 716 Rahling Road
- (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
- 8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Center for Humanities and Arts
- 3000 W. Scenic Drive
- (501) 812-2831
- 6 p.m.: Rodney Block ($25-$35)
Four Quarter Bar
- 415 Main St.
- (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Magnolia Brown
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
- 26611 Arkansas 365
- (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
- 9 p.m.: Where's Tina
BENTON
Blue Heaven
- 15228 Interstate 30 N
- (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
- 6-9 p.m.: Michael and Payton Shipp
CAMDEN
First Friday
- Washington Street
- (870) 807-1468
- 6-9 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds
Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: JT Lee
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
- 1010 Main St.
- (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
- 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sycamore
Kings Live Music
- 1020 Front St.
- (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
- 8:30-11 p.m.: The Gravel Yard ($5)
Skinny J's
- 2235 Dave Ward Drive
- (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
- 7 p.m.: Ashley Morris
TC's Midtown Grill
- 1611 Oak St., Suite 19
- (501) 205-0576
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jet420
EL DORADO
Mad House Restaurant and Bar
- 101 E. Locust St.
- (870) 444-3008
- 8 p.m.: Szlachetka
EUREKA SPRINGS
City Auditorium
- 36 N. Main St.
- (918) 641-4495
- 7 p.m.: Melissa Etheridge ($89.50)
Rowdy Beaver Tavern
- 417 W. Van Buren
- (479) 253-8544
- 7 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: The Mountain Gypsies
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
- 519 W. Dickson St.
- (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
- 6 p.m. Leah & The Mojo Dr's ($8)
- 9 p.m.: Wreckno, with Susie Q, Xolo ($20-$25)
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
- 817 Garrison Ave.
- (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
- 7 p.m.: Treaty Oak Revival ($17-$20)
HOT SPRINGS
- 420 Eats Food Truck Court
- 420 Malvern Ave.
- (501) 420-3286
- 6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
- 4330 Central Ave., Suite A
- (501) 525-1616
- 7-11 p.m.: Hillestad
Copper Penny Pub
9- p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
The Ohio Club
- 336 Central Ave.
- (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
- 8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
- 2705 Central Ave.
- (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
- 4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
- 9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South
Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: Josh Turner (sold out)
Splash Wine Bar
8-11 p.m.: Chris Johns
Trejo's on the Lake
- 4904 Central Ave.
- (501) 463-4640
- 5 p.m.: Mariachi band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
- 220 Minorca Road
- (501) 777-8176
- 6 p.m.: Encore ($3)
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
- 2158 N. Jackson
- (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
- 7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo, with Brian Ramsay
PINE BLUFF
Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas
- 701 S. Main St.
- (870) 536-3375
- 5-7 p.m.: The Josh Parks Band ($10; $5 for ASC members)
ROGERS
Walmart AMP
- 5079 W. Northgate Road
- (479) 443-5600
- 7:30 p.m.: Parker McCollum, JD Clayton, Larry Fleet ($30.50-$175)
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
- 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
- (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
- 7-10 p.m.: Saffron
JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: PropHunter
Midtown Billiards
2-4:30 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
Rev Room
- 300 President Clinton Ave.
- (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
- 7-11:45 p.m.: Nu Metal Madness featuring Hed (PE), Tantric, Crazy Town, Adema ($22 advance, $25 day of show)
White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Whoa Dakota Honky Tonk Night, with Emily Fenton, Sean Dixon ($10)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan (late)
WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)
BALD KNOB
Grayson Farms Amphitheater
- Strawberry Jam
- 241 Prince Cemetery Road
- (501) 626-7403
- Noon-midnight: Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Eureka Strings, deFrance, ShotGunBillys, Damn Neighbors, Chucky Waggs & Company of Raggs, Gib Ponder & friends, Stagefright, Travis McCreedy of Bishop Gunn ($30-$70)
BEEBE
VFW Post 7769
- 1405 E. Center St.
- (501) 882-7769
- 8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings
BENTON
Blue Heaven
6-9 p.m.: Michael and Payton Shipp
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
- 102 Crystal Palace Drive
- (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
- 8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
- 8 p.m.: Whiskey Outlaws
- Kings Live Music
- 8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)
Skinny J's
7 -10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl
TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.: Dirty Lindsey and Alcohol Poison (tribute to Poison)
EL DORADO
Summer on the Square
- 101 W. Main St.
- (870) 862-4747
- 12:30 p.m.: Erick Meadows, Joel Woollen, Cavin Kemble
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: The Feel Better Bash, with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, and Rachel Ammons, The 1 Oz. Jig ($15)
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
- 7 p.m.: Alex Williams, Parker Ryan and Chris Canterbury
- Temple Live
- 8 p.m.: Tech N9NE ($25-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Jack Bennett
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
- 239 Central Ave.
- (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
Boogie's Bar & Grill
- 1010 E. Grand Ave.
- (501) 624-5455
- 9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Stewart
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
- 4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
- 9 p.m-1 a.m.: Midnight South
Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: The Texas Tenors ($20-$40)
Splash Wine Bar
8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: ($5) Liquid Kitty
MENA
The Ouachitas
- 821 Mena St.
- (479) 234-7305; theouachitas.com
- 7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
PARAGOULD
Collins Theater
- 120 W. Emerson St.
- (870) 236-6252
- 7 p.m.: Chad Garrett and friends ($10; $5 for kids)
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
- 128 S. Main St.
- (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
- 8p.m.: John Horton Band ($5)
WINSLOW
Ozark Folkways
- 22733 N. U.S. 71
- (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
- 6 p.m.: Roving Gambler Band
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: Korey McKelvy, with Doctor Junior (%10)
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
- 1105 Albert Pike Road
- (501) 881-4049
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WINSLOW
Ozark Folkways
1:30 p.m.: Tim Eriksen
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Joey Barnett
White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Jake Xerxes Fussell ($12)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Joint
- 301 Main St., #102
- (501) 425-1528
- 7:30 p.m.: Chico Pinheiro ($30)
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Derek Herndon
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Tomberlin, with Trace Mountains ($16-$18)
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
JJ's Grill
- 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
- Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
- 8-11:45 p.m.: Robert Jon & the Wreck ($12-$72)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
ROGERS
Walmart AMP
7 p.m.: Godsmack, I Prevail, Austin Meade ($35-$299.50)
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Rev Room
- 8-11:45 p.m.: Mike and the Moonpies, with Drew Cooper ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
- Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
- 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Jive Talk, with The Chords ($10)
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers
BENTON
Chepe's Mexican Grill
- 17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road
- (501) 794-6656
- 5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
Boz Scaggs will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $44-$134, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
Shinedown, with Papa Roach and Spiritbox performs at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
