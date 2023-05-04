Muncy’s slam extends Dodgers’ winning streak

LOS ANGELES -- Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run third inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.

Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game.

"The makeup is really starting to show itself," said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, whose team entered the six-game homestand with a .500 record. "I really love the culture of the guys. As the season has started to progress, they're absolutely willing to concede playing time or at-bats or innings for their teammates. ... Just guys playing for each other, so for me, it's coming together the way it's supposed to."

Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth. Harper singled, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott delivered an RBI single against Brusdar Graterol (1-1).

Chris Taylor singled leading off the bottom half against former Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel (1-1) and stole second. Mookie Betts struck out before Freddie Freeman was walked intentionally. Will Smith drew a walk that loaded the bases, and Muncy launched the next pitch into the right-field seats for his major league-leading 12th home run.

Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run home run and Gavin Stone (Central Arkansas, Riverside) gave up five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits over four innings in his big league debut.

Aaron Nola pitched six solid innings for the Phillies, who completed a 2-4 road trip.

BRAVES 14, MARLINS 6 Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam among his two home runs, Ronald Acuna Jr also homered and Atlanta went deep six times to roll past Miami.

NATIONALS 2, CUBS 1 CJ Abrams had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive game, and Washington beat Chicago.

PADRES 7, REDS 1 Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBI as San Diego defeated Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 7, BREWERS 1 Kyle Freeland (3-3) pitched five scoreless innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado got its season-high third consecutive win by beating Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and Boston extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over Toronto.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 0 Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke (1-4) won for the first time since last August and Kansas City snapped a 10-game home losing streak by beating Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 4 Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Minnesota for their third consecutive victory.

YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS 3 (10) Willie Calhoun hit a tying single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino came through with a game-ending single in the 10th, giving the Yankees a win over Cleveland as two more New York players got hurt. Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader, back from the injured list just a day earlier, left after a ninth-inning collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza limped off after hurting an ankle as a pinch runner.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 6, CARDINALS 4 Mike Trout and Jake Lamb hit home runs in the 9th inning, Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts and Los Angeles rallied to beat St. Louis.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, RANGERS 7 Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put Arizona ahead to stay in a victory over Texas.

GIANTS 4, ASTROS 2 Wilmer Flores homered and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to lead San Francisco over Houston.

RAYS 8, PIRATES 1 Shane McClanahan (6-0) became baseball's first six-game winner and Tampa Bay routed Pittsburgh.

TIGERS 6-8, METS 5-1 Eric Haase homered in both games of a doubleheader, driving in six runs, and Detroit tagged Max Scherzer in his return from a suspension to sweep New York. Haase had five RBI in the first game, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of a comeback win, and then added one of Detroit's two home runs off Scherzer in the nightcap.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

LA Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 14, Miami 6

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, (10)

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Boston 8, Toronto 3

Seattle at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 6-8, NY Mets 5-1

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

LA Angels 6, St. Louis 4







