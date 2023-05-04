Logistics firm buys Huntsville hauler

Huntsville-based Lew Thompson Trucking and Son has been acquired by a Chattanooga, Tenn., logistics company in a deal worth $100 million.

In its most recent earnings report, Covenant Logistics Group said it finalized the deal to purchase Lew Thompson Trucking and Son and its related entities late last month. The deal for Lew Thompson Trucking and Son -- a company that focuses poultry feed and live hauling in Northwest Arkansas -- included $45 million in cash and $55 million from the company's credit facilities.

"We pursued Lew Thompson & Son because of their proven track record of operating a first class dedicated contract carrier business in a niche market, which we believe has less sensitivity to economic cycles and opportunities to grow," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Covenant, David R. Parker, said in a statement. "We believe the backing of Covenant will provide additional resources to expand Lew Thompson & Son to best meet the needs of their strong customer base."

Founded in 1984, Lew Thompson Trucking's first rig went to work hauling turkeys for Butterball. Today the company has 235 trucks and about 400 trailers, according to its website.

-- John Magsam

NLR-based Montrose to buy Canadian firm

North Little Rock-based Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. said Wednesday that it has reached a deal to buy a Canada-based environmental and engineering consulting company.

The acquisition of Calgary, Alberta-based Matrix Solutions Inc. is subject to approval by Matrix shareholders and the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter this year, according to a news release.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Matrix will be a platform for Montrose Group's consulting business in Canada, Montrose Consulting & Engineering division President Doug Matthys said in the release.

"We're excited to join Montrose, creating a company with complementary skillsets, a greater depth of expertise and an ability to work seamlessly across borders for large multinational clients," Matrix President and Chief Executive Officer Holly Elrick said in the release.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index down on news of rate hike

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 759.06, down 1.40.

"Equities fell in afternoon trading following the Federal Reserve decision to hike interest rates by a quarter percentage point as investors debate whether the move marks the end of the tightening cycle in the face of a possible recession," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.