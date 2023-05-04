NLR’s Broadway to close on Friday

Broadway Street in North Little Rock is expected to be temporarily closed this weekend to accommodate construction, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The installation of a new drainage structure across Broadway will close the section of the road between South Cypress and North Locust streets.

Weather permitting, the closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and go through 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic on Broadway will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway Street.

Traffic moving east on Broadway Street will detour to Poplar Street, take Riverfront Drive and return to Broadway Street.

This closure follows the one that took place a few weeks ago to allow for the demolishing of the Interstate 30 westbound bridge over Broadway as part of the 30 Crossing project.