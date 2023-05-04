OLYMPICS

Sprinter dead at 32

Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died at the age of 32, her management company and U.S. Track and Field announced Wednesday. "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management tweeted. "Tori was a champion ... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends." Kimberly Holland, Bowie's agent, told CNN that Bowie was found dead at home in Florida and that the cause of death is not known yet. Bowie was raised by her grandmother, who took her from a foster home as an infant in rural Mississippi. She took up track as a teenager and quickly became a successful sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump at the 2011 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships. In Rio, she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200, then anchored the gold-winning 4x100-meter relay team on which Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner also ran.

FOOTBALL

Mahomes brother jailed

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was briefly jailed Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February. Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kansas, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released later Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance, the judge scheduled the next online hearing for May 11. Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, told the Kansas City Star in early March that Jackson Mahomes was friends with her stepdaughter and had frequented the restaurant, where her stepdaughter works. She said he had been there earlier on the day of their encounter and had been pleasant. Vaughn said after he returned to Aspens that night, Jackson Mahomes grabbed her neck with enough force that it left a faint bruise while they were talking in her office about an incident in which he allegedly shoved a member of the wait staff.

TENNIS

Top seeds reach semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz made sure he will get to celebrate his 20th birthday on the court at the Madrid Open come Friday. The defending champion overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win that set up a semifinal against Borna Coric on his birthday. It was Alcaraz's 150th tour-level match, and his 117th victory to leave him with a winning percentage (78%) currently better than the likes of Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek also made it to the last four in the Spanish capital, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Petra Martic.

GOLF

Shattuck wins pro debut

Pennsylvania club pro Braden Shattuck capped off his PGA Professional Championship debut by making a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot victory that sends him and 19 others to the PGA Championship in two weeks. Shattuck won by one shot over Matt Cahill (68) and Michael Block (69) at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. The top 20 are exempt to the PGA Championship on May 18-21 at Oak Hill. Alex Beach tied for 11th and will be going to the PGA Championship for the fifth consecutive year. Block, Wyatt Worthington II and Colin Inglis all played last year at Southern Hills. Shattuck is the director of instruction at Rolling Greens Golf Club in Springfield, Pa., and he considers himself fortunate to be playing. He was in a car accident four years ago that severely injured his back. After taking a few years away from golf, he changed his swing and equipment to compensate for the injuries.

BASEBALL

Orioles acquire catcher

The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego. Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game this season for Baltimore, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) as a backup catcher.

Rays deal for RHP

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a minor league deal for cash. The Rays later selected Anderson's contract to the major league roster. Tampa Bay also placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation and designated right-hander Zack Burdi for assignment. Anderson, 35, went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Louisville. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Omaha.

Guardians' prospect injured

Daniel Espino, Cleveland's top pitching prospect, is expected to be sidelined for at least one year after having right shoulder surgery. The Guardians said Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair an anterior capsule in the 22-year-old Espino's shoulder. ElAttrache, who is the team physician for the Dodgers and the Rams, expects Espino to be sidelined 12 to 14 months. The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing Espino, who was recently shut down after experiencing soreness and inflammation as he tried to ramp up his activity. He's been dealing with arm issues for nearly a year. Espino was drafted in the first round in 2019 and quickly climbed in Cleveland's system. He struck out 152 in just 91 2/3 innings in 2021.

SOCCER

Messi to leave French club

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person said Messi's departure was a mutual decision, with his contract effectively allowed to run down since January. The news comes a day after PSG suspended the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner following his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country and has been linked with a lucrative move there at the end of the season.

Haaland sets scoring record

A new Premier League goals record for Erling Haaland and three more points for title-chasing Manchester City. The Norway striker has scored 35 times in his first season playing in English soccer's top division -- surpassing the previous single-season record that was jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole before Haaland tied them Sunday. Haaland still has five more games to add to his remarkable total and left the field to a guard of honor from his teammates after the final whistle. While the Golden Boot for the country's leading scorer is certain to come his way, bigger prizes are also in sight, with City edging closer to a third-consecutive title after a 3-0 win against West Ham.

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball against Petra Martic of Croatia during their Women's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Petra Martic of Croatia returns the ball against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their Women's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball against Russia's Karen Kachanov during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball against Russia's Karen Kachanov during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates her victory over Petra Martic of Croatia after their Women's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Iga Swiatek of Poland competes during her Women's singles match against Petra Martic of Croatia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Russia's Karen Kachanov during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball against Russia's Karen Kachanov during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

