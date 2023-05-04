Official: Enrollment growth helps spark 6 percent rise in NWACC budget; board to vote Monday

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College officials are proposing a 6% increase in the school's operating budget for fiscal 2024 over the current year, citing enrollment growth and increased millage revenue.

"We are excited by the growth we've seen the past year," Grant Hodges, executive director of planning and public relations for the college, said. "It's truly been a team effort to increase our enrollment coming out of the pandemic."

Al Massri, vice president of finance and administration, presented the $45,296,332 budget to the Board of Trustees and Cabinet members during a work session last week. The fiscal 2024 total is up $2,545,864 from $42,750,468 in 2023, according to information provided at the meeting.

The board's Finance Committee has already unanimously approved the budget. It goes before the full board for final approval at its monthly meeting Monday.

There are no tuition changes for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the college. Tuition remains at $79 per credit hour for in-district students, those who live in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Out-of-district tuition ($145 per credit hour), out-of-state ($164) and international rates ($215) also remain unchanged.

"Affordability is always a top concern at NWACC," Hodges said. "The college raised tuition last year for the first time in eight years, and it wasn't a huge increase. We're glad that we're able to achieve our goals without raising tuition for the upcoming academic year."

Hodges praised the community's millage support of the college and pointed out that patrons also provide private gifts that "help fund scholarships and programs for the benefit of our students."

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit last fall semester. Enrollment increased by 802 students, or 10.7%, in the fall 2022 semester over the previous fall semester, and by 1,016 students (15.9%) this spring semester over last, Hodges said.

"Growth of the school is really key," board member Ron Branscum said during the work session.

In March, the board approved by a 5-3 vote a $4 per credit hour activity fee to pay for athletics and student/life activities, which is projected to produce $436,400 -- $233,875 of which will go toward sports -- in 2024 revenue, according to the budget. No other new fees have been added or proposed.

In the overall budget breakdown, 59% went for salaries ($26,937,300), 20% for maintenance and operations costs ($8,959,726) and 19% percent for benefits ($8,439,278), according to the college's numbers.

"This budget is responsible but also invests in our students, our employees and our future," Hodges said.

He said the college's proposed budget for 2024 does not depend on the results of next week's election in which the college is seeking a tax increase of 0.4 mills -- from 2.6 to 3 mills.

College officials have estimated the increase would bring an additional $1.8 million per year in revenue.

The millage applies only to residents of the college's taxing district, which covers the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Only residents of those two school districts will vote on the issue. The election will be May 9. Early voting started Tuesday.

The millage was originally 3.0 when voters approved the ballot issue that established the college Aug. 15, 1989, Hodges said. However, the millage was reduced over time because of Amendment 59 of the Arkansas Constitution, which limits growth in property taxes by automatically reducing an institution's mills when assessed property values rise.

The additional 0.4 mills, if approved, would cost homeowners an extra $8 for every $100,000 of home value each year, he said.

Even if the millage increase is approved, it will take a year for those additional funds to show up in the college's budget.