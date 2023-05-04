Only weeks left for Congress to avoid fiscal cliff

WASHINGTON -- The afternoon after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the United States is running out of cash to pay its bills, Democrats and Republicans loudly converged on the Senate floor, clapping each other's backs and huddling in small groups for animated conversations.

It was the first time they had all been gathered together in the chamber in months. But the lawmakers were not discussing legislation that might avert a looming fiscal crisis: They were finishing up having their pictures taken for the chamber's annual class-photo day.

With as few as four weeks until the U.S. government could experience an unprecedented, catastrophic default, the world's greatest deliberative body simply isn't deliberating. The Senate is now playing a critical role in the battle over the debt ceiling, the statutory limit on how much the United States can borrow to cover its own expenses.

The chamber's absence from the debate is just one of several dark clouds looming over the debt ceiling issue. The exact deadline is uncertain, the congressional calendar is sparse, the politics are difficult and the negotiations are only just getting underway, with little sign any of the key players are willing to budge as the days tick down.

Last week, the House approved a Republican measure that would briefly raise the debt ceiling while cutting billions of dollars in federal spending and repealing some of Biden's recent legislative accomplishments. On Monday, President Biden, who has said he will not negotiate spending cuts as part of a debt ceiling hike, invited Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as well as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to the White House for a meeting on May 9.

But instead of furiously hashing out potential compromises in the meantime, both Democrats and Republicans appear to be waiting for next week's meeting to decide their next steps, and remain dug in on their respective positions. House Republicans largely see themselves as having already completed their task of passing a proposal, putting the onus on Biden and the Senate to lead negotiations. Senate Democrats and Republicans, meanwhile, are united in saying there is no role for them to play in averting the crisis at this stage -- with Democrats insisting the GOP must agree to pay the nation's debts without attaching conditions and Republicans saying Biden must offer a counter to McCarthy or simply accept his proposal without changes.

Schumer said on Tuesday that the House-passed bill was "not a plan" and had "no chance of passing." And Democrats announced a series of hearings to "expose" how bad the proposal is, starting with a Budget Committee hearing today, as they plow through district court judge nominations and other uncontroversial votes on the floor.

McConnell, for his part, urged McCarthy and Biden to negotiate.

"It should be clear to the administration that the Senate isn't a relevant player at this time," the Republican leader said. "The sooner the president and the speaker get about it, the better."

But it doesn't appear that those negotiations have begun. Several people familiar with McCarthy and other House leaders' thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline private deliberations, said Republicans do not feel the urgency to resolve the debt ceiling imminently, with some feeling Yellen's "as early as June 1" warning was meant to spook them into a meeting with Biden.

"The worst thing we can do is panic," one Republican leadership aide said. "If we start to panic, we start making mistakes."

The House is in a one-week recess, with members back in their home districts, and the Senate is scheduled to leave town in two weeks. Biden is departing later in May to attend the Group of Seven meeting in Japan. Altogether, the House, Senate and Biden are only scheduled to be in Washington for about 10 working days this month, further constraining the amount of time leaders have to hash out an agreement.

"We've got 20 days, basically," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. "I just hope people will come to their senses."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said that was "more than enough time" to simply lift the debt ceiling. But Republicans have ruled that out, despite voting to do so several times when Donald Trump was in office.

In the past, the Senate has often been the forum for bipartisan deals that elude the rowdier House, with recent deals on infrastructure, guns and same-sex marriage getting hashed out there. In 2011 and 2012, then-Vice President Biden and McConnell worked out fiscal deals after Republican House Speaker John Boehner lacked the political clout to land an agreement with President Barack Obama that House Republicans would back.

But many senators who joined in on those negotiating groups in the past say they are not interested in touching the debt ceiling standoff this time around.

"This whole narrative of ... suddenly the Senate will be the adults in the room, send something to the House and say take it or leave it? It's not going to happen," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who called such a move disrespectful to the GOP-led House.

Others blamed Biden for saying he would not negotiate spending cuts as part of a debt ceiling hike.

"[Biden] has taken an absolute position: 'You give me exactly what I want, or I don't want to work,' " said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. "So, what's worth wasting my effort if he's more interested in having a campaign issue -- he's running against the Republicans who are irresponsible -- than he is with actually working with people?"

Van Hollen said he is "much more worried" about a potential default now than he was in 2011, when he was involved in bipartisan deficit-reduction negotiations in Congress.

"It appears you've got lots of people in the House that actually don't recognize how disastrous it would be for us to default on our debt," Van Hollen said. "It would ruin our economy and it would destroy our credibility overseas. I'm also more worried because Speaker McCarthy has smaller margins in the House" than Boehner did.

In the House, two unlikely efforts at addressing the crisis are in the works, despite lawmakers' being absent from Washington. The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus is working on legislation that suspends the debt ceiling for six months and greenlights an independent, bipartisan commission that would determine how best to address reducing the debt and deficit. The caucus members believe the legislation could have a shot if talks break down between Biden and McCarthy.

And in another long-shot insurance policy, Jeffries announced that Democrats had moved a bill earlier this year that could serve as a way out of a stalemate and allow Democrats and a small number of Republicans to force a vote on the debt ceiling without the speaker's approval.

But the maneuver has rarely worked in the past, and would need Republican support. In the Senate, Schumer has cleared the way for a clean debt ceiling increase to make its way to a floor vote, but the chance of that happening is unlikely, given its low chances of passing either chamber at this time.

"At the end, everybody's got to come together or we're screwed," said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Though several GOP lawmakers said they believe the June 1 deadline may be premature, there's great uncertainty about whether Biden and lawmakers will have more time than that to reach an agreement, according to financial analysts.

Since reaching the roughly $31 trillion debt limit in January, the U.S. government has relied on tax receipts -- and special budgetary maneuvers -- to finance federal operations and pay interest on its debts. Federal income tax payments have been lower than anticipated, however, potentially speeding up the date at which the U.S. could default in the event Congress fails to act.

Economists could gain greater clarity later this week as they review forthcoming tax and debt data from the Treasury Department, according to Shai Akabas, the director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. But he said he is "not surprised there is a risk in June," noting that the administration is "in a position that even if the risk is small ... they are going to flag a small risk."

"Congress always will take up whatever time they're given with negotiations," Akabas added. "That said, this is a fairly short window from which to negotiate any sort of comprehensive deal ... The clock is ticking, and I think it will be a challenge."

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm and Paul Kane of The Washington Post.