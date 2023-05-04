OPINION | Randy McCrory: You’ve heard the name Sager; this is why

Many of you are familiar with the name Sager. Especially if you live in the southwest corner of Benton County, you've heard of Sager Creek. The Sager family were among the earliest settlers in Benton County, and they were cabinet makers by trade.

Simon Sager was born in Leipzig, Germany, in 1802. Simon, with his wife Wilhemina (Myers) Sager, arrived in America sometime in the 1830s. Simon's brother, Christian, also set sail at the same time. Originally Simon Sager settled in a then small community called St. Louis. The German people already had a small settlement there. Simon bought land and, with the help of his brothers, built a log cabin there. Local people started to purchase their furniture and cabinets.

With the city of St. Louis being platted into lots, he sold his home at a good price. Simon was looking for a less inhabited area to establish his home and moved to Westport, Mo. But soon that town was platted and apparently became bigger than what Simon liked. So he decided to move again. But one of his brothers, Henry, chose to stay behind in Westport.

Sometime in the mid-1830s, Simon Sager became the first settler in what would later become the Hico/Siloam Springs area. The stream that runs through the town is named after him. Mr. Sager built his log cabin in 1844. He was a farmer and rancher, and for many years he and his sons drove his cattle to Westport, where his brother owned a butcher shop. Driving cattle to the Westport area was a profitable business -- that was until border wars on the Kansas-Missouri border broke out. At this time there was a lot of bandits and robbers. One time he returned with no money and no cattle, having fallen prey to these bandits. In the 1850 census records, it shows Mr. Sager as being a cabinet maker.

Family records show that from 1848 to 1851 Simon helped in building the male and female seminaries in Tahlequah, Okla. He apparently used the money he made building the school to purchase additional land in the Hico/Siloam Springs area. County records show that at one time he owned more than 1,000 acres of land. The census in 1850 valued his farm, implements and livestock at well over $1,000. Its value today would be $38 million. His biggest crops were Indian corn and oats, and he grew about 800 bushels of each.

Mr. Sager came to the area being of the Methodist faith. Simon Sager's son was to become a Methodist preacher and held his first service in the area in his father's home.

In 1851 Simon sold his house overlooking Sager Creek to John DeArmand. No longer living in the cabin that can be found on the grounds of John Brown University, he then moved his family to Box Springs, which is the headwaters of Sager Creek. It once was the water source for Siloam Springs. Box Springs is located a little northeast of Siloam Springs, where the city golf course is today.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Sager's sons all joined the Confederate Army, fighting in the Battle of Pea Ridge. His sons being in the Confederate Army may have led to his death. In August of 1864 a roving band of "Pin" Indians murdered Mr. Sager. The "Pin" Indians were an organization of Cherokee Indians who were linked to the Union Army. They were given a pin to wear so they would be easily identified. Apparently, the group asked Mr. Sager to come with them. He said he would get his hat and come. As soon as he turned around and headed to his cabin, one of them shot him in the back of the head in cold blood, leaving his wife and two daughters to bury the body. (There were very few men around at that time, because they were in the war or in hiding from the Indians.) The ladies started to try to prepare to bury him, but couldn't finish the task because of their grief. Some neighbors who had been in hiding heard what had happened and finished the grave, and laid Mr. Sager to rest. Simon Sager is buried in the Hico cemetery in Hico. The tombstone has the simple inscription "S. Sager – Born 1802, Died 1864."

Most structures in Northwest Arkansas were burned during the Civil War, but the original Sager House was preserved because it belonged to DeArmand, who was a Union soldier.

The original Simon Sager house consisted of two rooms. It was constructed of hand-hewn logs which were joined together, chamfer and notch. The space between the logs was filled with limestone chinking. The roof was of cedar shake shingles.

The Sager cabin was located a little north of the John Brown University campus, and north of Sager Creek, between Sager Creek and Villa View Road. It is believed to have been relocated to the John Brown University campus in the 1920s. I have been unable to determine at what time the cabin was relocated. We don't have much history about the cabin from the Civil War until 1918, when the property it was on was purchased by John Brown University.

Between 1918 and 1961, the cabin was used as a residence, and later as an office, laboratory, and a record room for the Department of Agriculture. In 1961, the building was abandoned. Part of the roof was caving in at this time. The university had no funds to repair the old cabin. In a push to repair the building, a book called "Siloam Souvenir" was written by Maggie Smith. One thousand copies of the book were printed and sold for $1 each, with the proceeds going toward the renovation of the cabin.

In 1965 the cabin was restored, replacing the cedar shake roof and damaged wood. The limestone chinking on the outside wall of the building was also replaced. At that time the building became a showcase of early log cabin construction and a memorial to the Sager family. In 1976 the cabin was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The cabin is now used for rentals to students while they're on campus.

Simon Sagers tombstone can be found in the Hico cemetery. The stone is getting hard to read, but you can clearly see the Masonic emblem. (Courtesy Photo)

