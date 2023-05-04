100 years ago

May 4, 1923

WALNUT RIDGE -- Sheriff Ned Cole and Deputies Homer Warnick and Lee Doyle yesterday arrested Will Cable, living on the Egypt road about five miles east of here, after having searched his home and discovered two one-half gallon jars of white mule and one quart jar of whiskey. A sack containing mash, previously run out, was discovered in the woodshed. Cable disclaimed any connection with the making of the whiskey, saying that another man had left the whiskey in the house and was to have called for it later. ... Last week, Deputy Sheriffs Homer Warnick and Clarence Whitlow arrested Same Payne and Roger Shales on charges of manufacturing liquor. The two men were working on a pump across the river from the Frisco Station at Black Dock. Three barrels of mash, in process of fermentation, was discovered near them.

50 years ago

May 4, 1973

The state Health Department Thursday said 58 cases of rabies had been reported in Arkansas this year, including 16 since April 10. Dr. Harvie R. Ellis, director of the Veterinary Health Division, said flooding had increased the concentration of animals, contributing to a spread of the disease. He said increasing human population in suburban areas also was a factor, since this reduced the land area available to animals and created some situations attractive to animals, such as open garbage cans. All but one of the animal rabies cases reported in Arkansas this year have been among skunks. One case was among cattle.

25 years ago

May 4, 1998

LOS ANGELES --All Shari Lynn Hirsch expected when she went to a quilt show was that she'd get some ideas for making her own long-dreamed-of coverlet. But she left with a custom-made quilt -- and a fiance. Boyfriend Gideon Fersztman, 23, of suburban West Hills had been planning a surprise marriage proposal since last summer, when he designed the multicolored, 4-foot-by-4-foot quilted wall hanging that helped him pop the question. The quilt's hearts and flowers, a giant question mark in the center and, around the border, lettering that read "Will you marry me?" were stitched by hired quilter Shirley Ostby.

10 years ago

May 4, 2013

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas became the state's first four-year college Friday to opt out of a new state law that would otherwise have allowed faculty and staff members with concealed-handgun permits to carry the weapons on campus. The board of trustees' 5-1 vote was in line with the recommendations of university President Tom Courtway, UCA Police Chief Larry James, the staff senate and the faculty senate. The Student Government Association did not make a recommendation. "I believe our campus is very safe" and that the police do a good job, Courtway told trustees. He said he thought it would be prudent "to make sure that no one has weapons [on campus] other than law-enforcement people."