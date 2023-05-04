OTHERS SAY: Open secret files

Seven New York freshmen bipartisan congressmen are now demanding that Secretary of State Tony Blinken open up the secret State Department files about Nazi perpetrators of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including death camp guards, who entered the U.S. after World War II.

Reps. Mike Lawler, Nick Langworthy, Marc Molinaro, Anthony D'Esposito, Pat Ryan, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams thus join their fellow frosh Dan Goldman in seeking answers from Foggy Bottom, which is hiding its own complicity in shielding Nazi offenders from being deported from the land of the free and the home of the brave.

As this column has explained, after Congress passed the Holtzman Amendment in 1978, barring immigration by anyone who was a Nazi persecutor during the Holocaust, the Department of Justice created its Office of Special Investigations to find these hidden Nazis and boot them out of the country.

Time after time after time, DOJ lawyers won court orders stripping these men of their ill-gotten U.S. citizenship and immigration judges ordered them deported back to Europe. But again and again and again, State, responsible for taking out the garbage, did nothing, and the Nazis remained here for the rest of their lives as free men.

The dean of the New York congressional delegation, Jerry Nadler, first wrote to Blinken insisting on answers more than 18 months ago, along with Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Greg Meeks. Blinken never responded to the senior members, and Goldman added his voice in March. Now comes the rest of the state's freshman class in a third letter. Will Blinken ignore them as well?

The new letter concludes, "Therefore, we urge the State Department to prioritize the declassification and release of this information as soon as possible. The American people have a right to know the truth about our nation's history, be it the good, the bad, or the ugly."

The shameful facts will come out about how the State Department, under presidents of both parties, failed and the Nazis won over American justice. The only question is when.