Parkview’s Dallas Thomas includes Arkansas in top 5

ESPN 4-star basketball prospect Dallas Thomas has narrowed his list of schools to five, and Arkansas made the cut.

Thomas, 6-8, 185 pounds, of Little Rock Parkview, said Clemson, Missouri, LSU and Memphis are his other top schools. He most recently visited the Razorbacks for the Missouri State football game last September.

Thomas is also ESPN's No. 23 small forward and No. 74 prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is the No. 2 recruit in Arkansas in his class.

Thomas had numerous other offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Auburn, Illinois, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and St. John's.

He averaged 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as a junior. He averaged about 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game as a sophomore.