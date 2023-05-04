Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Parkview’s Dallas Thomas includes Arkansas in top 5

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:08 p.m.
Little Rock Parkview’s Dallas Thomas attempts to shoot over Little Rock Christian’s Landren Blocker during a game at the Warrior Arena. Thomas scored 10 points and Parkview won 62-49.

ESPN 4-star basketball prospect Dallas Thomas has narrowed his list of schools to five, and Arkansas made the cut. 

Thomas, 6-8, 185 pounds, of Little Rock Parkview, said Clemson, Missouri, LSU and Memphis are his other top schools. He most recently visited the Razorbacks for the Missouri State football game last September.

Thomas is also ESPN's No. 23 small forward and No. 74 prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is the No. 2 recruit in Arkansas in his class.

Thomas had numerous other offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Auburn, Illinois, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and St. John's.

He averaged 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as a junior. He averaged about 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game as a sophomore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT