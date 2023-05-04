Partially treated wastewater enters lake

The Sugarloaf Wastewater Treatment Plant in Boone County has been releasing partially treated wastewater into Bull Shoals Lake for more than a week, the Arkansas Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The release into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of the lake began on the night of April 26 and is ongoing.

A fire at the treatment plant, located southeast of Diamond City near the border with Missouri, resulted in damage to the facility that caused the leak, according to the ADH. Repair work is taking place.

The ADH recommends avoiding primary body contact with the water in the area of Bull Shoals Lake beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the lake and continuing downstream along East Sugarloaf Creek to the main channel of Bull Shoals Lake.

According to the ADH, the leak does not affect a drinking water source.

The Sugarloaf Wastewater Treatment Plant was originally built in 1991.

According to a 2017 Corrective Action Plan put together for it, the plant serves Diamond City, Lead Hill and South Lead Hill.

At the time, there were approximately 1,158 customers connected to Sugarloaf sanitary sewer system.