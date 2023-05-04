Pine Bluff Police arrest man in connection with fatal hit-and-run





A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in an apparent hit-and-run accident, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At a little past 9 p.m., police went to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Olive Street in response to a male who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found a male lying in the northbound lanes of Olive Street. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police a red truck had hit the person and that the driver had not stopped. Officers used the Flock camera system that the department has throughout the city to find the vehicle.

Officers arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Farrel Cousin of Pine Bluff, a short time later.

Cousin was taken into custody at his home and booked into the Jefferson County jail on a second-degree murder charge, police said in a news release.

The identity of the person killed will be released once his family has been notified, police said.

Police said this is the city’s seventh homicide this year.



