Police shooting probed in El Dorado

EL DORADO — The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night after the El Dorado Police Department responded to a report of a homicide at residence.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a residence on West Wesson Street in El Dorado in reference to a homicide.

The El Dorado police and Union County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and confirmed there was a homicide victim at the residence.

An officer-involved shooting was also reported at the residence.

El Dorado Police Chief Kenny Hickman said state police were taking the lead on the probe into the officer-involved shooting and the Police Department was investigating the homicide.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said the investigation into the officer-shooting was ongoing.