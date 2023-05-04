Prairie Grove School Board hires Lance Campbell of Texas as new superintendent

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Lance Campbell, assistant superintendent of secondary administration with the Beaumont Independent School District in Beaumont, Texas, will be the next superintendent for the Prairie Grove School District.

The Prairie Grove School Board held a special meeting Wednesday, met in executive session for about five minutes and then unanimously voted in public session to hire Campbell on a three-year contract beginning July 1 and running through June 30, 2026, for a $150,000 salary.

The board also agreed to provide Campbell a one-time $5,000 relocation fee to move to Prairie Grove.

Campbell was one of two candidates the board interviewed for the position during a two-day process Monday and Tuesday. The board also interviewed Courtney Morawski, executive director of middle level education with Bentonville School District.

Each candidate came in for a full day of interviews with four stakeholder groups, a tour of schools and then a two-hour interview that evening with the School Board. Campbell was interviewed Monday, and Morawski was interviewed Tuesday.

After the meeting, Board President William Dick said Campbell was very thorough and did his research and homework on the district.

"He was a very knowledgeable gentlemen. I'd say he put a lot of effort into finding out about Prairie Grove, not just the school, but the town," Dick said.

Campbell arrived in Prairie Grove on Sunday, and Dick said he looked around the community and toured the campus on his own.

Dick said Campbell stressed he will be visible on all campuses, and that is something the board wants, too.

"He just seemed to fit the bill for what we were looking for," Dick said. "He seems like a very honest man."

Board member Casie Ruland said she liked that Campbell had a diverse background with all ethnicities in a larger district.

"I think all those skills will be imperative here as we grow into a larger district," Ruland said.

Board member J.C. Dobbs said Campbell was "phenomenal" and showed he really wants to come to Prairie Grove.

"This is what he wants and what he was looking for," Dobbs said. "He wanted a one-campus school, this size. I'm excited for him."

Dobbs said Campbell also interviewed well with the four stakeholder groups: teachers, administrators, classified staff and students. Each group provided the board with a one-page summary of strengths and weaknesses of each candidate.

The board members thanked all stakeholder participants for their time in helping with the interview process.

The school board hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC to conduct the search for a new superintendent after former Superintendent Reba Holmes took a leave of absence on Dec. 2, 2022, for the remainder of the school year and announced she would retire June 30.

Dick said using McPherson & Jacobson made the search 10 times easier. The firm received 14 applications for the position, thoroughly vetted all applicants and recommended four candidates for the board to consider. The board decided to interview two of the applicants.

"That was their idea of bringing in the stakeholder groups," Dick said. "You have those groups giving feedback; ultimately it's our decision, but we fed off that, and I would assume the stakeholders and us are all on the same page."

Campbell has been in his current position in Beaumont since July 1, 2022. Previously, he was assistant chief of campus operations with the Irving Independent School District in Irving, Texas, executive director for secondary education with the Weatherford Independent School District in Weatherford, Texas, and a principal in the Burleson Independent School District in Burleson, Texas.

He has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from University of North Texas in Denton; a master's degree from Texas Woman's University in Denton; and a doctorate in education from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.