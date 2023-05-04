Prato’s two-out, two-run single helps Wichita down Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Wichita took advantage of a Northwest Arkansas miscue to grab the lead and claimed a 3-1 win over the Naturals on Wednesday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

Anthony Prato's two-out, two-run single snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Wind Surge (10-13) the lead.

Northwest Arkansas shortstop Jeison Guzman couldn't handle what looked to be a double-play ground ball off the bat of Deshawn Kersey Jr. Guzman ended up not even getting one out with the misplay in the top of the seventh. But Prato made the Naturals pay with a single up the middle to score two for the 3-1 lead off reliever Christian Chamberlain.

Northwest Arkansas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, threatened in the ninth by loading the bases with one out. But Jeison Guzman grounded into a game-ending double play to finish it.

Tyler Beck (3-0) picked up the win, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking none. Chamberlain (1-1) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs in 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said the Naturals had some scoring chances, but couldn't take advantage.

"We hit some balls hard and they made some nice plays on us," Shields said. "But we didn't play good enough to win. We pitched good enough to win. We didn't play good enough defense to win. That's a routine double-play ball. When you give teams extra outs at this level, you're gonna pay for it."

The Wind Surge, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, snapped a four-game losing streak and also broke the Naturals' three-game winning streak.

Brooks Lee, who finished with three hits, stole second and Kersey Jr. struck out on Andrew Hoffmann's final pitch.

Will Klein stranded runners at the corners as Jake Rucker struck out and Patrik Winkel grounded out to end the fifth.

The Naturals (11-12) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Luca Tresh's sacrifice fly. That scored lead-off man Peyton Wilson, who reached on an infield single and went around to third on Jorge Bonifacio's double off the left-field wall.

Wichita tied it on a two-out run-scoring single by Yoyner Fajardo in the top of the second. Naturals second baseman Peyton Wilson made a driving stop on Brooks Lee's hard ground ball and threw to first to end the inning and leave it 1-1.