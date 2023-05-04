PREP TRACK: Ozark boys, Kingston girls win Class 1A state track and field meet

LINCOLN -- Ozark Catholic won the boys title and placed second in the girls standings during the Class 1A state track and field meet Wednesday at Wolfpack Stadium.

That's quite an accomplishment for a program that's only five years old and three years as a sanctioned sport by the Arkansas Activities Association.

Ozark Catholic's boys finished first with 95.33 points while Mineral Springs was second with 90 and Founders Classical Academy third with 68. In the girls competition, Kingston enjoyed a three-peat with 79 points. Ozark Catholic was second with 74 points and Mount Ida third with 58.

The boys event came down to the final 3,200-meter relay, when Ozark Catholic needed to beat the time of 3 minutes, 53.14 seconds that Mineral Springs set minutes earlier. The Griffins accomplished that feat when relay anchor Connor Lang crossed the finish line in 3:48.76 to set off a celebration among team members.

Second-place Mineral Springs jumped to a big lead after the field events and early sprints, but Ozark Catholic overtook the Hornets as the day eased toward night.

"These guys have been running their hearts out all year, and they picked the right time," Ozark Catholic boys Coach Greg Cawein said. "They ran for God today. Winning state is a testimony to our distance running program that goes back to cross country."

Kingston's girls won their third consecutive state championship, edging out second-place Ozark Catholic. The Lady Yellowjackets gathered and fell to the ground in celebration after putting an exclamation point on its achievement by winning the 1,600 relay.

"Some girls dropped down to where we thought they'd finish and some girls would pick it up," Kingston girls coach Pat Summers said. "So, it's a team deal. This is two years in a row we won it in the 4x4."

A total of 27 boys teams and 26 girls teams from all over the state participated in the meet and the winners in each event qualified for the Meet of Champs in Russellville on May 10.

Mineral Springs' boys shot to an early lead on the strength of their strong showing in the field events, where the Hornets dominated in the shot put and discus throws. Jonavon Gamble placed first in the shot put (44 feet), followed by Jace Amerson (42-7) in second place and Jericho Gamble (39-3) in fourth place. Jericho Gamble finished second (127-05) in the discus with Amerson third (124-08) and Jonavon Gamble in fourth place (122-02).

Their production is a primary reason Mineral Springs had 42 points, well ahead of second-place Norfork (12 points), after four events.

The winners in the boys and girls 100 is a contrast between a senior defending champion and a freshman who won in her first attempt at state. Senior Khamani Hendrix of Mineral Springs defended his title by winning the boys 100 in a time of 11.13 seconds.

Mia Griffin of Dermott won the girls 100 in 13.38 seconds and the 200 in 27.45 in her first attempts as a freshman at the state meet. Even more impressive, Griffin said she only runs track to stay in shape for her favorite sport, basketball.

"I don't like doing it but I do it because I'm good at it," Griffin said shortly after winning the 100. "It ain't that hard."

Schools from Northwest Arkansas swept the top three spots in the girls 3,200 with Thaden School taking first place (11:22.14), followed by Kingston in second (11:25.55) and Ozark Catholic in third place (11:38.35).