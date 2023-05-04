Refuting claims

Editor, The Commercial:

I usually don't make negative comments about others. However, the letter stating that this tax is illegal crossed my red line. He based this on a law that states that "The city may not donate or directly appropriate funds to an organization."

Pine Bluff does not donate funds to GFPB.

His second reason is that it supersedes our city government. By supersede, I take it he means to take precedence over. Resolution 4079 of the City Council -- Section 8 states "All expenditures of the 5/8-cent sales tax funds must be by appropriation of the city council." Therefore, this tax is legal.

"Pine Bluff has the highest sales tax in Arkansas." False. See previous paper on this.

"GFPB has control of the 3/8-cent tax." GFPB does not have control of any tax.

"There is no real concern about what happens to low to moderate-income people." Not true. See previous paper and Joe Dempsey's op-ed.

"GFPB is operating with no oversight and with no accountability for their spending." False -- see Resolution 4079 -- City Council.

"GFPB submits its suggestions to the city council for approval or disapproval." If disapproved, it does not take effect. The city council -- your elected officials -- has veto power over the proposals of GFPB!

"All monies are controlled by the banks -- this is a banker's tax." False. See above.

"They Created the Go Forward Movement to Benefit Them -- Bankers and Lawyers." This could not be further from the truth -- See Joe Dempsey's op-ed.

These false statements are so prevalent that one should question anything that the opposition puts out!

The naysayers are quite willing to run our city. Since they have only negative statements and NO plan, I would be very concerned.

Please vote and vote your conscience.

J. William Nuckolls, M.D.,

Pine Bluff