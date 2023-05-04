RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Delicious Temptations to expand; Deluca’s Pizzeria targets fall opening in West Little Rock





Delicious Temptations, serving breakfast-brunch-lunch for nearly three decades at 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, posted a couple of weeks ago on its Facebook page (facebook.com/DeliciousTemptationsRestaurant) that it will be expanding into the next-door space in the same strip center: "The same Delicious Temptations restaurant you have come to love is now growing. Just when you thought things couldn't get any better — we are getting BIGGER! Breakfast Brunch Bar | Coming Summer 2023." The move will add approximately 2,000 square feet, allowing for additional seating — there's frequently a line out the door, especially on weekends — and a full bar. No word yet on whether the hours — currently 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily — will change. (501) 225-6893; delicioustemptations.com.

Nearby, Arkansas Business reports to expect a November opening of the second location of Hot Springs' Deluca's Pizzeria in Little Rock's Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road. The March 31 tornado that ravaged the shopping center has delayed plans, says owner Anthony Valinoti, who opened his first Arkansas pizzeria in the Spa City in 2013, but the new location should be open before the end of the year.

And speaking of pizza, the former Pie Five, 20770 Interstate 30, Benton, is now a Pizza Inn (the parent company of both chains is the same). A $12.99 buffet, available across its operating hours — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily — includes salad bar and drink. (501) 794-4900.

And still speaking of pizza, one of our readers reports work has begun on the Fazoli's going into the former Pizza Hut 11410 W. Markham St., Little Rock, and the chain's website now lists it as an actual location (locations.fazolis.com/ar/little-rock/11410-w--markham-street.html). You will recall that the Pizza Hut moved around the corner to become a pickup and delivery location only in the Bowman Curve Shopping Center, 400 N. Bowman Road.

And still speaking of pizza, since the pandemic, we just don't get over to the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, nearly as often as we once did, which is why we're just now reporting the closure of the Indian Feast and Jay's Pizza kiosks. The former has been basically gutted with just a couple of soda dispensers visible to passersby; the latter, a corner anchor, will become the new home for Blue Sage Vegan Bistro, which had been located along the east wall. Its former space is now also vacant.

La Culpable Taqueria has moved from 13219 I-30, Little Rock, to 6 Mabelvale Plaza, "close to Home Depot by Walmart on Baseline," according to a Facebook post (facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064711657947). Current hours, possibly subject to change, are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday. (501) 353-0887 It's the sibling to the La Culpable at 4000 Vali Court, off McCain Boulevard, in North Little Rock; (501) 420-1501. And there's also a food truck, Los Paisas Taqueria, that parks at 7301 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock; (501) 298-5572. taquerialaculpable.com.

We're not sure just what was keeping the doors closed for several recent days, but the Five Guys in Chenal Park West, 13000 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, has reopened, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. (501) 255-8727.

It's not too early to start making plans for Mother's Day (that's May 14). To that end, we include the first brunch submission: The Empress of Little Rock Bed and Breakfast, in the Hornibrook Mansion, 2120 Louisiana St., Little Rock, is collaborating with Rosie's Pot & Kettle, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., serving orange zest French toast, bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy, a spinach and tomato frittata and fresh fruit. And yes, it's pretty much the same brunch for which they teamed up on Easter. Cost is $50 per person and seating is limited. Make mandatory reservations before 5 p.m. May 12 by calling (501) 374-7966. (If your eating establishment is doing something special for Mother's Day and you would like us to list it next week, pull up the email address at the end of this column and send it hither. Make sure you include the cost and how to make reservations.)

And the Centers for Youth and Families Emerging Leaders' fourth annual BrunchFest fundraiser will feature items from area restaurants, caterers and overarching organizations, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 10 at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The Arkansas Beef Council, Big Bad Breakfast, Boulevard Bread Co., Cantina Laredo, Community Bakery, CBR'z Catering, Guillermo's Gourmet Coffee, Hill Station, Kemuri, Nexus Coffee and Creative, Sauce(d), Star of India, The Root Café and Taziki's will provide brunch samples for up to 500 guests; a few will also supply specialty cocktails. DJ Doug "Kramer" Gentry will supply the music; there will be a 360 video photo booth by Eye C U Photo and a Kids' Corner. Depending on the number of drink tickets you want and the level of swag (T-shirts, cup, koozie and bag), tickets are $45, $75 or $100. All proceeds go to the Centers' summer recreational activities and school supplies for clients in the nonprofit's psychiatric residential care program. Visit BrunchFest2023.GiveSmart.com.

