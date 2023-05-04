Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:25 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 179-612 (29.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Don't Forget in the ninth

BEST BET Abeliefinthislivin in the seventh

LONG SHOT She Be Sheehan in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WEST SIDE GIRL** easily defeated a field of $8,000 claimers last month, and she has the class to move up and repeat. PUT A BOW ON IT led past every pole but the last one in a strong second-place finish, and she has been consistently good in limited two-turn races. MUMBLEBEE finished second behind the top selection in her last race, and she has route speed and carries seven fewer pounds with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 West Side GirlTorresLitfin8-5

8 Put a Bow On ItZimmermanDiodoro7-2

2 MumblebeeFuentesBroberg9-2

7 Hoping for a RingArrietaSchleis5-1

6 Elegance N TonicSaezRosin6-1

9 EmityaazDe La CruzHaran12-1

1 Close to MeCastilloShorter20-1

4 FlowersforshantellBaileyMcBride20-1

5 MarciamarciamarciaWalesAdcock20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ROWDY DAISY** was forwardly placed when beaten only a head in a clear runner-up finish, and the improving filly appears the one to beat. MOLLY OF STRATFORD is taking a significant drop in class and cutting back in distance after tiring in a pair of front-running route races. LOVELY JOYCE has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing at a higher claiming price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Rowdy DaisyAsmussenSmith9-2

2 Molly of StratfordArrietaAsmussen6-1

6 Lovely JoyceGarciaPrather8-1

5 The X FactorCastilloAsmussen4-1

11 Blue CowgirlMedellinMilligan9-2

10 Be BoTorresMoquett8-1

3 PetulaDe La CruzMcKellar15-1

4 Zongs Irish FrostHarrCline15-1

12 Lunch LadySaezDeatherage20-1

9 Hot Summer DreamMurphyMurphy20-1

7 Devon's GirlPusacSmith30-1

1 Sweet Baby KateCourtSoto50-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $12,500

HAIL COLUMBIA** is moving up a claiming condition following a sharp wire-to-wire victory, and she appears to be working well for new and high percentage trainer Brad Cox. AMERICAN BAND has shown versatility in consecutive wins, and the Steve Asmussen trainee earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. WHISKEY BLUE is taking a big drop in class for the leading stable, and the pace figures fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1a Hail ColumbiaHernandezCox9-5

3 American BandAsmussenAsmussen2-1

8 Whiskey BlueTorresDiodoro5-2

5 Essential BellaFuentesBroberg8-1

1 Lantern's CandyMurrillLitfin9-5

4 Tap Me a TextGarciaFincher15-1

6 Forever HomeZimmermanShorter15-1

7 Have I EverSaezBroberg20-1

2 Queenies WayDe La CruzHaran20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MYSTIC PLEASURE*** rallied to second behind a heavily favored front-running winner in an encouraging career debut at Turfway, and her subsequent breezes at Indiana have been good. TYRONA earned a strong Beyer figure in a second-place finish only two races back, and she has been working very well since tiring in a front-running route. VOW is turning back to her preferred distance after setting a strong pace in a fourth-place route.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Mystic PleasureHernandezCox2-1

4 TyronaJordanPuhl7-2

5 VowCastilloAsmussen3-1

6 Greek HeiressMedellinMilligan5-1

7 ChanisaTorresAsmussen6-1

3 Mary's BoonGallardoRobertson12-1

1 Super CindyMurphyMurphy20-1

2 Russian Tothe WireArrietaLund20-1

5 Purse $34,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $30,000

SHE BE SHEEHAN** defeated $40k maiden claimers just two races back, and the class dropper may have been too close to a fast pace in her most recent. WILD ROSEY raced close to the pace in a three-length maiden win, and the improving filly picks up a leading rider. BETTY JO was beaten less than a length in a sharp sprint tune-up, and she is bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 She Be SheehanSaezPrather8-1

6 Wild RoseyArrietaCalhoun3-1

7 Betty JoAsmussenMoquett7-2

13 KitiaraWalesWitt9-2

10 Hamazing DebateCourtGonzalez5-1

12 Early DismissalCastilloWitt6-1

5 Rivercrest GirlQuinonezPish10-1

3 FortibugZimmermanMoysey15-1

11 Jeri DawnJordanMartin20-1

2 K J's Pistol AnnieBaileyQuinonez15-1

8 Haythere JogeegirlTorresPrather20-1

4 Dancin N ThepulpitHarrCates30-1

9 Guest in My HeartGarciaAltamirano30-1

6 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HIGH CRUISE** has won four of his past seven one-turn sprint races, and he is very quick and picks up the leading rider. MRS. BEANS is a two-time winner at the meeting, and he has been competing against slightly better at the meeting. ALEXANDROS has a win and third-place finish in two starts at the meeting, and he is back in another stater allowance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 High CruiseTorresDuhon5-2

3 Mrs. BeansCastilloVillafranco2-1

5 AlexandrosDe La CruzDuncan3-1

1 WobberjodQuinonezVon Hemel8-1

8 Spend BenjaminsZimmermanShorter10-1

9 One for RichieArrietaContreras10-1

7 Freudian FateCourtDixon30-1

10 Reef's DestinyHarrCline20-1

2 Lookin for LokiMurrillHartman20-1

6 Holding PatternBaileySwearingen30-1

7 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ABELIEFINTHISLIVIN*** had to overcome traffic trouble in a deceptively good maiden win at Santa Anita, and he may have needed the race following a long layoff. EL TOMATE finished second behind an odds-on winner, while six-lengths clear of third, and he recorded a subsequent bullet workout. SIR LIAM convincingly defeated maiden allowance turf rivals at Lone Star Park, and he has always worked sharply on the main track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 AbeliefinthislivinGarciaMiller4-1

7 El TomateTorresSilva7-2

4 Sir LiamSaezGelner12-1

8 Recker PointMurrillHartman9-2

5 Black PowderAsmussenAsmussen5-1

11 Heroic MoveHernandezCox5-1

6 Silver HeistCastilloAsmussen6-1

12 Line to GainQuinonezLitfin20-1

9 G T Five HundredWalesMason20-1

10 AxtonArrietaVon Hemel30-1

3 JewelstownZimmermanPeitz20-1

13 Mendelssohn JoyFuentesLitfin30-1

2 Mister MuldoonGallardoRobertson50-1

8 The Natural State Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

KABOOM BABY** was very good defeating allowance rivals in a sharp sprint victory, and she is much better then when she finished third in this stake last spring. KANTEX is unbeaten in a three-race career, and she is talented enough but must answer the question about two turns. SUMMER SHOES is a local sprint stake winner, but the speedy sprinter has more of a sprinter's pedigree.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Kaboom BabyQuinonezWitt3-1

9 KantexHernandezMorse4-1

11 Summer ShoesBaileySwearingen7-2

4 Connie KGarciaMorse9-2

8 Too PrettyArrietaPeitz8-1

1 SulweDe La CruzMoquett15-1

12 Pattern BetAsmussenMoquett15-1

7 SummoryaSaezMoquett15-1

10 Run FearlessTorresFires15-1

5 Courtney FayZimmermanDurham20-1

14 She's StormingJordanHewitt20-1

6 BennykayandsuzytooCastilloPrather20-1

13 Proud VictoriaMedellinHornsby30-1

2 Arden ArBorelBorel50-1

9 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DON'T FORGET**** was a nine-length allowance winner just two races back, and the big class dropper is reunited with the leading rider. WARTIME HERO contested the pace in a competitive second-place finish at this level, and the winner came back to win again. FORT PECK has been consistently good on a fast track in 2023, and he has a versatile running style.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Don't ForgetTorresShorter2-1

4 Wartime HeroDe La CruzContreras7-2

6 Fort PeckArrietaBecker9-2

1 Chapel BarnGarciaAltamirano5-1

10 Willy the CobblerZimmermanDiodoro10-1

8 Flatout WinnerMurrillLitfin10-1

3 Coal TruthAsmussenAsmussen15-1

9 Home Run TrickCastilloBrennan15-1

2 Tappin Fora DanceSaezRomero20-1

5 June GloomGallardoQuinonez20-1