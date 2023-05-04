Say no to GFPB

Editor, The Commercial:

What has Go One Forward built? Where is the transparency at? Candidate Development Institute trains you to follow whatever they say. Yes, sir, boss. Employability Training, go to the unemployment office. Educational Alliance? Go to UAPB and SEARK.

Teach PB, what obligation do you have to sign with Go One Forward? ALICE, programs that banks are supposed to do. The Generator, the incubator could do this with funding. Forward Fest, a party, anybody can do this. Now this one that angered me because it is disrespectful just like this tax. Everything else is in CAPITAL LETTERS.

But Homecoming concerts are in lower case. REALLY. And Homecoming concerts were around before I went on campus in 1983. King Cotton. I can go over at 711 W. 11th and see good basketball. King Cotton's name is disrespectful.

I like the games but it was paid for by taxpayers' money and the Pine Bluff Convention Center is over $200,000 in the hole. Renovation of the Community Center. Mayor Brother Redus left money for this. Where did it go? They are buying buildings with taxpayers' money for double and triple the price and then knocking them down.

Slavery was legal, sharecropping was legal, Jim Crow was legal. But was it right? The citizens do not benefit.

Don't urinate down my back and tell me it's raining. Carter G. Woodson said this. He died in 1950 and look at what we have today.

Albert J. King Jr.,

Pine Bluff