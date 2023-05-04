Shelby Fleming proves value of funding for women in the arts

"A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction." -- Virginia Woolf

Since Woolf delivered those words in a 1928 lecture, some things have changed, and others have stayed the same for working female artists, especially after college.

"There's a moment in the career of a woman artist, where you see people kind of stall out in a way that the men don't," says MaryRoss Taylor, president of the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Taylor is one of many women in the art world trying to help women artists not only establish their careers but keep those careers afloat.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts was established in 1989 to "boost awareness and appreciation of women artists, who are still underrepresented in museums and undervalued in the market."

"The museum was founded to draw attention to the great talent that women have had over the years -- over the centuries, literally," Taylor says. "There's a permanent collection in Washington, D.C., but the founder felt that this situation is true everywhere, and you can't equalize it just with one museum ... so from the beginning, she had the idea of state committees that would help to focus attention on women artists and their states."

Taylor adds that museums typically hire more men to install and move art, which allows them more opportunities to meet and network with art collectors and curators.

"In the meantime, the woman has probably not been making quite as much money. So that makes it a little harder to afford materials or space to work. It's a reason why women have worked small for a long time," she says.

On top of that are family responsibilities, such as childcare and caring for elderly parents, which often fall more heavily on women.

Then comes the reality that art created by women often sells for a fraction of that by men.

Kim Elsesser, a senior contributor for Forbes, wrote an article in August of 2022, titled "The $192 Billion Gender Gap in Art," that compares the amounts spent on work created by female artists in comparison to their male counterparts. She reports that of the $196.6 billion spent at art auctions between 2008 and 2019, work produced by women accounted for only $4 billion, or around 2% of the total sales.

The Art Newspaper reported in December 2022 that "research across 31 U.S. museums reveals that works by female artists make up just 11% of acquisitions, while Black American artists of all genders account for only 6.3% of exhibitions."

Many organizations in Northwest Arkansas are working to buck that trend. One way they're working against it is by providing an array of funding opportunities for artists in the area.

"I think for the area in general, there have been more funding opportunities that have come up," says Shelby Fleming, a cross-disciplinary artist who lives and works in Fayetteville. "Recently, CACHE has been doing a lot of grants, Artists 360 came around, and Mid-America Art Alliance has more local things that you can get involved with.

"Tyson Family Foundation has donated so much money and alongside the Walton Family Foundation, so I think the area's whole funding opportunities have really risen."

Fleming is from St. Louis and believes that much has changed in that area, too.

"So I think just there might be a community cultural shift that's happening currently, that is taking arts more seriously these days," Fleming says. "And people understand that artists do need funding to make the work that they make."

Award Winner

The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (ACNWMA) chose Fleming as this year's recipient of an award that assists "an accomplished woman artist to realize her vision and help to make her achievements more visible to the art community and the public."

"They have been phenomenal to work with, and they're all volunteers -- I didn't know that when I applied," says Fleming. "I think that's incredible that they're dedicating that much time to giving back to artists. I also think it kind of speaks to the unpaid labor that women do all the time."

The 29-year-old artist graduated from college in 2020. The pandemic stunted the unveiling of her series of large-scale sculptures titled "Gut Feeling." She was able to grow that series into a fashion line that allowed her to continue to explore the grotesque nature of the human body, a main theme in her work, thanks to INTERFORM, an organization based in Springdale that is responsible for NWA Fashion Week and focuses on art curation, fashion design and education and more.

"They really opened a lot of doors for me," Fleming says. "I was a part of their Emerge program in 2021 (which develops regional talent) and learned how to make patterns and basically couture fashion. Then (the line) walked the runway at the Momentary in March 2022."

Because a lot of her projects are stipend-based, it isn't always cost effective for the time Fleming puts into it. Winning the unrestricted funding means that she can continue her work.

"It takes a lot of hours to install some of the intricate pieces that I have, but a lot of that gets put back into the work and you don't really see a profit at the end of the day," Fleming explains. With this award, "you have that dedicated funding that you can pull from, and you can really look at the things you've been passionate about for a long time but haven't been able to make it a reality; it can now be a reality."

What's Next

Fleming wants to continue in the fashion realm because so much of her work is about the body.

"It made sense for the work to become on the body or part of the body as it started to transition," Fleming says. "So the next phase is going to be 'Gut Feeling, Phase Two.'"

Thanks to the unrestricted funding from ACNWMA, she'll be able to continue her mission.

"It's mainly to fund the materials for phase two," Fleming says. "Part of that is I've really outgrown my studio, so I'm going to look into getting a larger studio space. And then also funding a lot of equipment that I haven't been able to purchase that would really fast track the creation process."

Fleming works at the Fayetteville Public Library and runs its fabrication robotics lab. She spends her days in CAD modeling and helping people with their designs and the like.

"I'm currently looking into CAD modeling software for fabric designers, or like fashion designers," she says. Access to the programs is pricey, but ultimately it cuts down on waste. "I've been researching all the different materials that I want to get into, and I've just gone down a rabbit hole that I'm just super excited about. It's mainly like having that comfort and security that you wouldn't normally have in your studio and ... anything's the limit right now."

MaryRoss Taylor hopes the award begins to turn a certain commonality of the artistic process on its head.

"One thing that's part of the larger frame of this award is that in our country, artists pay to work," Taylor says. "Most of them have to work at some other job, or multiple jobs, to support themselves in order to make art."

Fleming also shares what she's learned with other artists.

"As makers, we also hope other people's practice flows down or like grow and expands," she says. Working at the Center for Innovation and helping other creatives make their work possible is "really rewarding."

Taylor says art brings together all sorts of people, which is important these days.

"In a country like this, which is so big and so diverse and, at this moment in time, so divided, it really is the role of art to show us the parts of the world that we share in common, or to expose us to the parts of the world that are exotic to us," Taylor says.

She points to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as a place that brings all sorts of people together for the purpose of viewing art together.

"You're going to have somebody in overalls, next to somebody in their art studio clothes, next to (a) school teacher, next to parents with a little kid," Taylor says. "Art is something that seems to add another dimension. A lot of people do some sort of art in their personal lives," whether it's singing in a band, working with textiles or painting on canvas.

That expression has a lasting effect.

"Artists live longer than other people," she says. "And one theory is that it's because they have this opportunity to work from what interests them and how they feel, and in a professional way, for years."

Learn more about the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts at acnmwa.org.

FYI

Shelby Fleming

Fleming will be part of an upcoming show with INTERFORM this June at The Medium in Springdale. She will also have a "Bold and Brittle" solo exhibit featuring sculptures from her series "The Break Down" at Arts on Main in Van Buren. Opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. She's also got a four-week artist residency at Chateau Orquevaux in Orquevaux, France, coming up in September 2024.

Keep up with Fleming at shelbylynnefleming.com.

Gut Feeling, by artist Shelby Fleming was on display at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. The work explores the grotesque nature of the human body and it's fragility, which is a constant theme in Fleming's work. Earlier projects by the cross-disciplinary artist explored the body's fragility through sculptures and performance. Now she's looking to medical attire for her project, "Gut Feeling, Phase Two." (Courtesy photo)



Shelby Fleming is the recipient of the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts 2023 Artist Award. She says it will help her to find a larger studio and help her to expand upon her "Gut Feeling" series that debuted as a sculpture series in 2020 and grew into a fashion line exhibited on the INTERFORM walkway in 2022. She's now dedicated to the second phase of this series thanks to ACNMWA funding. (Courtesy Photo/Lisa Mac Photography)

