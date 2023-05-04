Sheriff ID’s bodies found near Searcy

Authorities have identified two people who were found dead near a residence north of Searcy on Tuesday morning, the White County sheriff said.

Sheriff Phillip Miller said the victims were found "in a shop building next to a residence" in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane around 8 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, Miller said in an email.

He said both were residents of the address on Muscadine Lane.

The sheriff's office was investigating the deaths as suspicious, and Miller said foul play or homicide could not be ruled out.

"We will await the autopsies from the [Arkansas State Crime Laboratory] for an exact cause of death," Miller said.

Miller said deputies are looking for a white Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate 124WDH that they suspect might have been stolen from the property.