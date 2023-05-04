SOCCER: Nowlin scores two goals as Rogers tops Heritage 2-1





ROGERS -- In a match with more than 30 cumulative attempted goals, the Rogers Mounties bested their crosstown rivals Rogers Heritage 2-1 Tuesday in the last girls' 6A-West Conference game before the state tournament.

Ten minutes after a failed attempt, Rogers right wing Grace Nowlin put the Lady Mounties on the board first on a penalty kick.

"Normally, I miss penalty kicks that I take, but I drew the foul so I knew I should take it," Nowlin said. "I felt confident in myself and I kept that mindset while shooting so I managed to shoot through the defense and the goalkeeper to the right side of the net. It felt really good to make a penalty after having a miss streak with them."

The Lady War Eagles (4-4) tied the match before halftime when striker Cylee Faught sent the ball into the net on a penalty kick with 6 minutes left in the first half.

"It was a penalty kick because they had a handball in the box. Since I am one of the leading scorers on the team, the coach asked me to take it." Faught said. "It was very nerve-wracking since it is one-on-one with the goalie, everybody is watching you, and it is all riding on your back, but once the ball went in, it was a really good feeling."

With 18 minutes left in the match, Nowlin found the back of the net for the Mounties (5-2-1) for a second time and a 2-1 lead, which held up the rest of the way.

"For the second goal, one of the girls from the opposing team took it and I struggled to get it back, but I fought for the ball," Nowlin said. "When I finally repossessed control over it, I shot it and it went in."

Rogers Coach Oscar Cardona, recognized the second goal scored by Nowlin as picture-perfect.

"There was a beautiful crossing and then the hit into the goal just pulled the entire play together, so that is a beautiful play," Cardona said.



