Spa City board rejects proposal to start RV park

HOT SPRINGS -- Residents of the densely populated Lakeland Drive peninsula the city annexed in 2018 and the new owners of Shorecrest Lake Cottages agree the latter has a crime problem.

They disagree about how to fix it.

Roxanne and Gilbert Garrett's solution would be to raze and remove the more than 30 dilapidated structures on 4.2 acres they acquired at 360 Lakeland Drive and convert the lakefront property into a recreational vehicle park.

More than a dozen full- and part-time residents of the area spoke against the proposal at Tuesday's Hot Springs Board of Directors business meeting, telling the board an RV park will continue to make the property a magnet for crime and add traffic to an already busy, narrow road that's the only way in and out of the peninsula.

The board agreed, voting 6-1 after more than three hours of testimony and debate to reject the Planning Commission and Planning and Development Department's recommendation to approve changes to the property's site plan and list of uses. The property's planned development zoning requires board approval for any changes to its site plan or list of uses.

"We'll reopen Shorecrest and just hope that its future turns out better than its past," Roxanne Garrett told the board, describing their plan for the property if the board rejected the RV park.

She said she and her husband intended to continue operating the cottages when they bought the property.

"What we didn't know at that time is that the property had an atrocious reputation," Garrett said, noting the police had been called more than 90 times in the last two years. "The people who live there were not a good group. It's the reputation that keeps these people coming back and back."

She said the cabins generated income and would keep producing cash flow.

"Shorecrest is very profitable just like it is," she told the board. "The 31 structures may attract a bad element, however that element pays their rent. This change is not being done to increase the property's income. The only reason we started this was to address the city's concern about the high crime rate on the property."

Gilbert Garrett said an RV park was "our best effort" to reduce crime.

"We were going to buy the property on the income it made and be happy with it, but it's hard to be happy with something that's as evil as that place is," he told the board. "There's true evil out there."

Residents who live closest to the property supported the Garretts' proposal, telling the board they were hopeful an RV park would attract a better clientele.

"I have witnessed some terrible things," the next-door neighbor said. "They throw needles and drug paraphernalia in my yard. I have called the police numerous times. My kids don't want to bring my grandkids over to a drug-infested place."

The owner of a nearby condominium unit said RV park guests would use amenities at his complex, telling the board the Garretts' proposal could be cover for a mobile home park.

"We've had that problem over the years with people coming into our complex and using our swimming pool and our hot tub, and that's just going to get worse," he said. "At first there might be some good people living there, but eventually there's going to be a lot of Cousin Eddies."

Manufactured and mobile homes are the subject of an entire chapter in the planning and zoning section of the city code, but several directors noted the code is mostly silent on RV parks. It does not define RV park or what differentiates it from a mobile home park.

District 4 Director Dudley Webb asked how the proposal to remove a 20-foot hill complied with the preservation plan required of planned developments. It discourages "excessive site clearing of topsoil, trees and natural features." He asked Planning and Development Director Kathy Sellman if removing the hill would be considered "excessive."

"We don't have a standard, so I can't answer that," she said. "That's why we're revising the code, so that those things can be assigned metrics, and it will be an objective standard that can be used rather than I like it, I don't like it."

District 1 Director Erin Holliday said the Garretts met all of the city's requirements and were being held to a standard that's not part of city code. She was the lone director who supported changes to the site plan and list of uses.

"I find it highly inappropriate to impose a potential code on an applicant, which is what I think is being implied at the moment," she told the board. "It seems to me that they've done their due diligence with respect to the processes we have codified."

In response to neighborhood concerns about pedestrian safety on Lakeland Drive, the Garretts agreed to widen the eastbound lane that fronts their property and install a sidewalk. But several residents and directors asked if the causeway leading to the peninsula could support RV traffic.

Some were concerned about the additional load RV traffic would put on the 10-inch main that distributes water to the peninsula. A resident said it's ruptured several times in the past year, including a December break that washed out part of Lakeland near Central Avenue.

Residents also noted the causeway is a popular fishing area. RVs traversing the narrow strip could pose a hazard to people fishing off the bank, they said. Holliday acknowledged the concern but said it shouldn't bear on the Garretts' application.

"If for whatever reason, people, including children, are encouraged to stand adjacent to a highly trafficked area, perhaps we need to look at something there to protect the pedestrians," she said. "That is not the onus of this applicant. That's perhaps a safety issue we need to look at."