St. John to host event for women

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host the 104th annual Women’s Day Weekend in person and virtually on Saturday and Sunday.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the annual Church School Service will feature the lesson review by Jackie Flowers, a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest Church School superintendent will be Joyce Bracy Vaughan of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, according to a news release.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the guest speaker will be Dawn Thornton, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Thornton is the wife of Coach Cedric Thornton (football defensive coordinator at Grambling State University) and the mother of 6-year-old, Camden Lyon Thornton. She is the daughter of Mississippi state Rep. William “Bo” Brown and Imelda Brown, according to the release.

Thornton was born and raised in Jackson, Miss., and became a member of New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and has worked in several capacities in church.

Her passion has always been basketball and working with young adults. Thornton is a graduate of Jackson State University. In 2005, she received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and earned a master’s degree in athletic administration and coaching in 2019. In 2008 she started her coaching career at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss.

Thornton recently completed her fourth season with the Lady Lions, coming off a historic year by taking UAPB to its first-ever SWAC championship game appearance.

Thornton, also known as “the Diva Coach,” spent the previous season as the lead assistant coach of Atlantic Sun Conference perennial power at Jacksonville University, as well as Prairie View A&M, capturing the program’s fourth consecutive SWAC Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth in 2014 while being honored as the HBCU Digest Female Coach of the Year.

She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

The public is invited to Sunday’s church school and worship service. The theme is “Christian Women Have Come This Far By Faith!” (Proverbs 3:17-18). Music will be provided by Women United for Christ.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, an invitation only Women’s Waffle and Worship Brunch will be held in the fellowship hall, according to a news release.

Dr. Martha Flowers, a family medicine specialist at Pine Bluff, will provide tips on maintenance of healthy bodies through healthy eating.

Brenda Brown, regional ombudsman at the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, will provide tips and resources on aging and advocating for the elderly. The Rev. Louise Tyler, an evangelist/teacher and preacher, will provide the message during the worship portion of the brunch.

Services are under the leadership of the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., pastor; Angela J. Flowers, chair; and Constance Withers, co-chair.



