BASKETBALL

UALR women announce two junior college transfers

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley announced a pair of junior college transfers Wednesday afternoon in forwards Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Camryn James.

Wimbish-Gay spent her last two seasons at Temple (Texas) College, averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists to go along with 3.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game. The Victoria, Texas, native was her league’s freshman of the year in 2021-22 before grabbing all-conference honorable mention honors this season.

James, a 6-3 post player from Macon, Ga., played the past two seasons at South Georgia Tech, where the Lady Jets went 33-2 this season and spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the nation. James averaged 6.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with four double-doubles over her two-year tenure.

GOLF

ASU men accept National Golf Invitational invite

Arkansas State University will continue its season after the Red Wolves accepted an opportunity to play in the inaugural Golfweek National Golf Invitational.

The event, set for May 18-21 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz., was announced following the announcement of the NCAA men’s golf regional field. ASU will be one of 18 teams in the field with the 54-hole tournament following the standard play five, count scoring format to crown both team and individual champions.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR claims trio of Ohio Valley weekly honors

Wrapping up the regular season, UALR athletes Gabby Ayiteyfio, Josh Beam and Jane Largins were all recognized as Ohio Valley Conference athletes of the week.

Ayiteyfio, the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, ran the second-fastest 100-meter dash in Trojan history, finishing in 11.66 seconds at the East Coast Relays. She was also a part of the 4x100-meter relay team that clocked a time of 45.83 seconds — the fifth-fastest in school history.

Beam, the Co-Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, smashed UALR’s 14-year-old school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 8:55.64 at the Memphis Invitational. And Largins, the Co-Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, threw 45 feet, 5.75 inches in the shot put to claim bronze in Memphis — it’s the second-best mark in the Ohio Valley this year and in Trojan history.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bad Boy 98 set for Batesville

The region’s first major motor sports event of the season will be at Bates-ville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove with the Bad Boy Mowers 98 for late models on Friday and Saturday night.

Friday night’s preliminary feature will pay $5,000 to, while the top purse for Saturday night’s main event is $12,000, payouts that figures to draw many of the nation’s top late model teams and drivers.

Practice sessions will be held tonight with free grandstand admission and $20 pit passes. On Friday and Saturday, adult grandstand admission is $25 and children aged 10-14 get in for $5. Pit passes are $35.

Friday night’s racing will also include the track’s hobby stock, Arkansas factory stock, midwest modified and young gun divisions. Saturday’s card will also include the IMCA modified, IMCA stock car, hobby stock and Arkansas factory stock divisions.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. each day.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services