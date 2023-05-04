Students’ proficiency of U.S. history drops

Just 13% of the nation's eighth graders were proficient in U.S. history last year, and 22% were proficient in civics, marking another decline in performance during the pandemic and sounding an alarm about how well students understand their country and its government.

The findings, released Wednesday, show a five-point slide since 2018 in the average history score on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, often called "the nation's report card." In civics, eighth grade scores fell two points, the first decline ever recorded on the tests, which cover the American political system, principles of democracy and other topics.

Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, referred to the results as "a national concern," saying that "too many of our students are struggling ... to understand and explain the importance of civic participation, how American government works and the historical significance of events."

In U.S. history, students across most racial and ethnic groups lost ground, as did all but the highest performers. Scores in both subjects are now comparable to the 1990s.

On a point scale of 0 to 500, the average U.S. history score dropped 5 points to 258, continuing a downward trend that began in 2014. Just 13% of eighth graders scored at or above the proficient level. The latest average score was one point lower than the results of the first U.S. history assessment in 1994.

In civics, the average score dropped 2 points to 150 between 2018 and 2022. Just 22% of eighth graders scored at or above the proficient level. The results, which are on a point scale of 0 to 300, are the first drop since 1998. The average score at its highest was 154 in 2014.

The civics test included open-ended questions that asked, for example, for students to name one advantage of having the government operate programs to provide for the needs of people, and to describe a way that political candidates use technology during political campaigns.

Many U.S. schools aren't doing enough to reverse the trend, history and civics educators say.

About 68% of eighth graders said they are taking classes mainly focused on U.S. history. That's compared with 72% of students in 2018. And only about half of eighth graders report taking a class mainly focused on civics and or government, which remains mostly unchanged compared to 2018, according to the report.

"We're not putting a value there, and we're not saying this is something that they really need to be active, informed and engaged in as they grow," said Kerry Sautner, chief learning officer at the National Constitution Center, a nonprofit organization in Pennsylvania.

The CivXNow Coalition, a civics education advocacy group, reported last year that 38 states require a stand-alone civics course to graduate high school and only seven states require civics in middle school.

"These are two critically important subject areas, not just for the success of students individually in the future, but for our success collectively as a society," said Patrick Kelly, a 12th-grade government teacher in South Carolina and member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policy for NAEP.

Kelly said the results partly reflect the way that social studies instruction has been "in many ways marginalized," particularly at the state level, where officials focus on accountability systems that measure progress only in reading and math.

There was no mention in the data compilation of recent battles nationally over what should be taught in the classroom, including issues that touch on race and racism.

But U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona did not ignore the issue. While linking poor performance to the "profound impact" of the pandemic, he objected to efforts by politicians to cut education funding or limit learning. "Banning history books and censoring educators from teaching these important subjects does our students a disservice and will move America in the wrong direction," he said in a statement.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said the results are an "outright failure that should concern every parent."

"The Department of Education chooses to ignore this flashing red light and opts to shove wokeness down the throats of school districts and students," said Foxx, of North Carolina.

According to the results, 40% of eighth grade students are performing below basic proficiency in history, meaning they likely cannot identify simple historical concepts in primary or secondary sources. 31% are performing below basic proficiency in civics.

Martin West, an education professor at Harvard University who sits on NAEP's governing board, emphasized the data does not point to reasons for the decline. "That said, I think it's fair to speculate that ongoing debates over how to teach history may well be getting in the way of actually doing it," he said.

West and others said that while the pandemic may have contributed to the lower scores, it clearly does not fully explain it. In U.S. history, scores began falling after 2014 and were down four points by 2018.

A majority of students had also taken a course in eighth grade mainly about U.S. history but that percentage ticked down from 72% to 68%. For civics, it was roughly 50% in 2018 and 2022.

The history and civics tests, given every four years, were taken in January to March of 2022 by a nationally representative group of 15,800 students from 410 public and private schools across the country. They were administered by the National Center for Education Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Education.

The decline was not as stunning as math and reading data released in September. Math scores among 9-year-olds fell seven points from 2020 to 2022, in a first-ever decline, while reading scores slipped five points, the largest dip in 30 years. Test scores released in October were similarly stark.

The eighth-graders tested in U.S. history and civics were from the same population of students whose math and reading scores set off wide concern.

In 2018, 15% of students who reached or exceeded proficiency in U.S. history, compared to last year's 13%. In civics, it was 24% in 2018, falling to 22% last year.

Beverly Perdue, the board's chair and former governor of North Carolina, said she found the low scores "disturbing" and believed the pandemic played a role. Still, she added, "that can't become the scapegoat for the fact that our students are not achieving at grade level."

Some focused on longtime inattention to history and civics.

Chester E. Finn Jr., president emeritus of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank, ticked off what he sees as contributing factors to low scores: poor state standards, poorly trained teachers, limited instructional time, spotty and uneven curriculums and the lack of an accountability system.

"The ideal takeaway is: 'This is one of these Sputnik moments that says we've got to say the schools aren't doing their part to prepare American citizens,'" he said. "This should be an alarm bell, a call to do something different."

Information for this article was contributed by Donna St. George of The Washington Post and by Cheyanne Mumphrey and Sharon Lurye of The Associated Press.