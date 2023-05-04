Suspect held in Atlanta clinic shootings





ATLANTA -- Police have apprehended a man who they say opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice, killing one woman and wounding four others Wednesday.

Authorities had swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighborhood shortly after noon in search of the gunman, who fled after the shooting. Police said in a statement that the gunman, whom they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was captured Wednesday evening in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities said Patterson shot five women on the 11th floor of a Northside Medical building. The facility is in a commercial area filled with office towers and high-rise apartments and news of the shooting prompted workers and lunch goers to shelter in place for hours.

Patterson had an appointment at the medical practice and shortly after arriving shot the first victim, law enforcement officials said at a news conference Wednesday night. The shooting lasted approximately two minutes before Patterson left the building and went to a Shell gas station and took a pickup that had been left running and unattended, authorities said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The Fulton County medical examiner's office identified her as Amy St. Pierre.

The four wounded victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said they remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday night. Their names were not immediately released.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. declined to discuss any details of the investigation or possible motive, saying, "Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation."

OKLAHOMA SHOOTING

An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free as his trial on new sex charges loomed.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims had each been shot in the head one to three times with a 9 mm pistol when they were found Monday near a creek and in a heavily wooded area in rural Oklahoma.

The bodies apparently had been moved there from where they were originally killed, the scene "staged" before Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender, killed himself, Prentice said in the first major update on the case.

The discovery of the bodies near McFadden's home in Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, came on the very day that he was to stand trial on charges that he solicited nude images from another teen while he was imprisoned for rape.

Authorities have declined to release a motive for the shootings, but McFadden had vowed not to return to prison in a series of ominous messages with his young victim.

WIFE ARRESTED

A man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas after they asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house hid out just miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico, authorities said Wednesday.

Francisco Oropeza showered and slept at the house outside the city of Conroe on Tuesday while Divimara Lamar Nava got him donuts from a nearby store, a prosecutor said. Lamar Nava also acknowledged delivering a message from Oropeza to his cousins in the area asking them to help him get out of the country, the prosecutor said at Lamar Nava's probable cause hearing. The cousins refused to help.

Authorities believe Lamar Nava was talking to investigators at the same time she was trying to help Oropeza, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said at a news conference. She initially told authorities she didn't know where Oropeza was, but later told a federal agent that he showed up at the house about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the prosecutor at the probable cause hearing.

Oropeza, 38, was arrested there on Tuesday evening, just 20 miles from the city of Cleveland, where the shootings took place. Acting on a tip, authorities found him hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet after a four-day manhunt. Lamar Nava, 53, was arrested at the house on Wednesday.

Authorities identified Lamar Nava as Oropeza's wife, though jail records list her as not being married but sharing a home address with him.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Amy, Kate Brumback, Jeff Martin, Tara Copp, Sean Murphy, Heather Hollingsworth, Larry Fenn, Rhonda Shadner, Juan A. Lozano, Nomaan Merchant, Jake Bleiberg, Paul J. Weber, Mike Wyke and Marlon Gonzalez of The Associated Press.

