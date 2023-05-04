Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen wanted in October homicide near Little Rock's Central High School

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:45 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a teenager wanted on a murder charge connected to a shooting near Little Rock Central High School in October.

Jakavien Harrell, 17, is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting of Victor Lopez, 19, near 1800 Dennison St., according to a tweet from the department. A police spokesman provided Harrell’s age.

Officers located injured Lopez around noon that day and took him to an area hospital where he died of his wounds.

Although police don’t think the shooting had anything to do with the school, officials briefly locked down the campus because of the nearby gunfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT