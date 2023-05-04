Teen wanted in October homicide near Little Rock's Central High School

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a teenager wanted on a murder charge connected to a shooting near Little Rock Central High School in October.

Jakavien Harrell, 17, is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting of Victor Lopez, 19, near 1800 Dennison St., according to a tweet from the department. A police spokesman provided Harrell’s age.

Officers located injured Lopez around noon that day and took him to an area hospital where he died of his wounds.

Although police don’t think the shooting had anything to do with the school, officials briefly locked down the campus because of the nearby gunfire.