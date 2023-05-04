Freeing political prisoners, Burma says

BANGKOK — Burma’s ruling military council on Wednesday said it was releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

State-run MRTV television reported that the head of Burma’s military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had pardoned 2,153 prisoners on the most important Buddhist holy day of the year, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

In a separate report, it said Min Aung Hlaing had commuted the death sentences of 38 prisoners to life in prison. The report provided no details about them.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there were 112 prisoners on death row as of Tuesday who had been put there since the army takeover. The group keeps detailed tallies of arrests and casualties linked to the repression of the military government. At least four executions have been carried out since the military seized power.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

Drone strike targets al-Qaida in Syria

BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition carried out a drone strike Wednesday in northwestern Syria targeting a senior al-Qaida leader, the U.S. military said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike hit a chicken farm near the town of Harem, killing one person. It said the dead man has not been identified yet.

The strike was the latest of a series of similar attacks over the past years that have killed senior members of the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.

The U.S. Central Command said that shortly before noon, U.S. forces conducted “a unilateral strike” in northwestern Syria, targeting a senior al-Qaida leader. It added that more information would be provided “as operational details become available.” U.S. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said the strike on Wednesday “reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat” of Islamic State and al-Qaida.

Bid fails to undo French retirement law

PARIS — France’s top constitutional body rejected on Wednesday a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to undo President Emmanuel Macron’s law to raise the retirement age to 64, deeming that a proposed bill doesn’t meet the needed criteria.

It was the second time that the Constitutional Council has rejected the plan to restore the retirement age to 62, notably via a possible referendum or new bill. Had it passed muster, the process called for would be long and wouldn’t stop Macron’s law from taking effect.

The council ruled that the proposed legislation doesn’t address a required “reform regarding social policy … and therefore judges that it does not satisfy conditions” set out in the French Constitution.

Opposition lawmakers, mainly from the left, wanted to launch a complex process in hopes of rejecting Macron’s unpopular pension law that was enacted last month.

The Constitutional Council’s role was to assess whether the opposition’s request meets the legal conditions for a potential referendum. Had it been accepted, supporters would have had nine months to collect signatures from at least 4.8 million, or 10%, of French voters.

U.S. funds rivals, Mexican president says

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has again complained to the United States that the U.S. government is funding organizations opposed to his administration, this time in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter was dated Tuesday, the same day López Obrador met with a White House official. The president made a similar complaint in a diplomatic note two years ago, just before a virtual meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the letter, López Obrador states that the United States Agency for International Development for some time has funded “organizations openly opposed to the legal and legitimate government,” an act he described as “interventionist.” “I am sure that you do not know about this issue and for that reason I respectfully request your appreciated intervention,” read the letter, which López Obrador read at his morning news briefing Wednesday.

USAID’s goals for Mexico focus on reducing “impunity, crime and violence by constraining the operational space for organized crime in targeted areas,” according to its current development strategy.

The organizations that López Obrador has identified as opposition include the local branch of Article 19, an international freedom of expression organization, which has been critical of the number of journalists killed in Mexico.