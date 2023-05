This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Wells Fargo Championship

SITE Charlotte, N.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Quail Hollow Club (Par 72, 7,538 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Max Homa

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nico Echavarria, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Italian Open

SITE Rome

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Marco Simone GC (Par 71, 7,255 yards)

PURSE $3.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $541,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Robert MacIntyre

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-11 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 6:30-11 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Hanwha International Crown

SITE San Francisco

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Harding Park (Par 72, 6,550 yards)

FORMAT Eight teams, four players per team

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $500,000 ($125,000 per player)

DEFENDING CHAMPION South Korea (2018)

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Sunday 5-8 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Mitsubishi Electric Classic

SITE Duluth, Ga.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE TPC Sugarloaf (Par 72, 7,309 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Steve Flesch

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.