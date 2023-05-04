Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Greenland

Addison Benson, 46, of 4220 Teakwood Drive in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Benson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

Jesus Baldes, 34, of 1901 Shady Grove Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Baldes was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Murphy, 42, of 2700 N. Villa Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Murphy was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.