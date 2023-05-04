Travelers 7, Cardinals 5

The Arkansas Travelers overcame a first-inning deficit Wednesday to even the series with the Springfield Cardinals with one win each.

The Cardinals scored three tuns in the first inning on a single to left field by Nick Dunn. Errors throwing and fielding from Travelers catcher Matt Scheffler scored three runners and allowed Dunn to reach third base.

Arkansas took the lead in the sixth inning thanks to RBI singles from Scheffler and Tanner Kirwer and a bases-loaded walk by Connor Hoover to make it 4-3.

Springfield retook the lead briefly in the seventh inning with a two-run home run by Mike Antico to make it 5-4.

Arkansas responded in the eight inning, scoring one run on a Robert Perez Jr. solo home run, another on a Leo Rivas sacrifice fly and a third on a throwing error by Springfield's Jose Alvarez to take a 7-5 lead.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette