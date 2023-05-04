U.N. humanitarian chief urges aid in Sudan

PORT SUDAN, Sudan -- The U.N.'s humanitarian chief arrived in Sudan's main seaport on Wednesday, as thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals gathered there in hopes of fleeing the conflict-torn east African country.

Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at the United Nations, tweeted that he came to affirm the U.N.'s commitment to the Sudanese people. His arrival in Port Sudan on the Red Sea came on the last day of a shaky truce, meant to expire at midnight, which had not quelled the fighting.

There are also increasing concerns about the humanitarian situation for those trapped and displaced by the fighting -- the result of a power struggle between the country's two top generals -- but questions remain over how U.N. agencies can operate with limited staff and supplies amid the chaos.

More than a week after the brutal fighting started in the country's capital on Khartoum on April 15, thousands of U.N. workers were evacuated in a convoy to Port Sudan. Some U.N. offices paused their services, such as the World Food Program, after three of its workers were killed in fighting in southern Sudan. The WFP has since said it will resume operations.

The battle for control of Sudan began after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

At a virtual news conference from Port Sudan, Griffiths said he is seeking guarantees from the warring sides for the safe passage of humanitarian aid. He addressed criticism that the U.N. had not been doing enough by saying it was "extremely difficult" to work in Sudan.

Even before the fighting erupted last month, a third of Sudan's population of more than 45 million relied on humanitarian assistance, according to U.N. agencies, which suffered from funding shortfalls.

Six trucks belonging to the World Food Program carrying aid to the western region of Darfur were looted on the road, Griffiths said, and singled out Darfur and Khartoum as badly in need of assistance.

"It's not as if we're asking for the moon," Griffiths said in the online briefing. "We're asking for the movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do this in every other country, even without cease-fires."

The conflict has so far killed 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. The fighting has displaced at least 334,000 people inside Sudan, and sent tens of thousands more to neighboring countries -- Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to U.N. agencies.

More than 42,000 Sudanese who fled the war in their country have crossed into Egypt along with 2,300 foreign nationals since the crisis began, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Aid workers are increasingly concerned about lack of basic services in these areas, and also in Port Sudan, some 500 miles from Khartoum.

Many Western countries have completed evacuations for their citizens from the country, with France, Britain and now the United States using Port Sudan as a base for those looking to leave. But citizens of other nations are still struggling to find a way out.

An estimated hundreds of Syrians, who came to Sudan fleeing their own country's civil war over the past decade, are among the last foreigners to leave.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell and Evelyne Musambi of The Associated Press.

Sudanese evacuees wait before boarding a Saudi military ship to Jeddah port, at Port Sudan in Sudan, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Many are fleeing the conflict in Sudan between the military and a rival paramilitary force. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)



Sudanese evacuees wait before boarding a Saudi military ship to Jeddah port, at Port Sudan in Sudan, late Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Many are fleeing the conflict in Sudan between the military and a rival paramilitary force. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)



Saudi commandos guard a wheelchair evacuee before to board Al-Jubail military ship to Jeddah port, at Port Sudan in Sudan, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Many are fleeing the conflict in Sudan between the military and a rival paramilitary force. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)



An American diplomate who is coordinating U.S citizens' evacuation, speaks to a Saudi commando at Port Sudan, Sudan, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Many are fleeing the conflict in Sudan between the military and a rival paramilitary force. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

