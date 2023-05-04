Wastewater spilling into Bull Shoals Lake prompts warning from Arkansas Department of Health

DIAMOND CITY -- The Arkansas Department of Health is warning people to avoid a portion of Bull Shoals reservoir after partially treated wastewater leaked into the lake from the Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant.

The leak began the night of April 26 and is continuing.

The Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant is located southeast of Diamond City, near Bull Shoals Lake. There was a fire at the wastewater treatment plant, which resulted in damage to the plant. Partially treated wastewater has been and is being discharged into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.

Repair work on the wastewater treatment plant is in progress.

The Health Department recommends avoiding body contact with the water in the area of Bull Shoals Lake beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the lake and continuing downstream along East Sugarloaf Creek to the main channel of the lake.

This issue does not affect a drinking water source.